JPD: Man attacked woman experiencing homelessness with gun

Feb. 16—JEFFERSONVILLE — A man is facing five felony charges and being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond after an alleged gun attack in Jeffersonville.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Austin M. Polston, 23, is accused of attacking a woman experiencing homelessness on 10th Street in Jeffersonville on Saturday.

Polston is charged with aggravated battery, use when assault causes serious permanent disfigurement, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement resulting in seriously bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and intimidation, defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon.

Court records show Jeffersonville Police were called to the 1400 block of East 10th Street for a welfare check just before 2 a.m. on Saturday after a passerby told dispatchers they saw someone lying in the road.

When police approached the victim she said she was homeless and was sleeping on the porch of a nearby business because she believed it had cameras outside. Officers determined later the business did not.

The victim was bleeding from her head and police noted blood was coming out of her mouth when she was speaking to them.

She said a person drove by and threw coffee on her and moments later, saw someone walked by near her. She said she started to pick up her belongings and the person was still there.

She said the man was holding a gun and making comments like, "you are going to enjoy this" and "shut up, or I'll shoot you."

She said the suspect told her not to scream and she complied with those orders. She confirmed to police that she believed she was struck several times with the butt of the gun, on her head. She said her torso was also struck.

After being attacked, she said the suspect forced her into his vehicle, a white Honda passenger car. She said she was able to open the door while he was driving and jump out, and that the suspect got out, kicked her, and got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Story continues

Police said they located a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle at a Jeffersonville bar and located the suspect hiding inside the establishment.

The suspect admitted to the altercation to the police and said he drove intoxicated to where the woman was to urinate. He said the victim started the altercation and denied attacking her with the gun.

Police located a Glock 43 handgun in the suspect's vehicle.

Polston is currently being held in the Clark County Jail.