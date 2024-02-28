JPD: Man fatally shot on Belvedere Drive in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was shot in Jackson early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the unidentified victim sustained injuries in the 2000 block of Belvedere Drive.

Police said the man died from his injuries.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information about any incident is asked to contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS murder investigation on Belvedere Drive