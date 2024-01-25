JPD: Man shot multiple times, found dead on Myrtlewood Drive

Jackson Police said the department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night, according to a news release.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Myrtlewood Dr.

JPD said when officers arrived at the scene, a deceased male was found lying on his back. The unidentified victim had been shot multiple times.

If anyone has any information on this incident, Jackson Police is asking you to contact the department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Man fatally shot on Myrtlewood Drive in Jackson