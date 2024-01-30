JPD: One dead after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting on State Street

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person killed Monday evening on the 5400 block of N. State St., according to a press release.

The news release said around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the area in reference to a deceased individual.

Anthony Davis was driving in his 2023 grey Nissan Rogue southbound on State Street when he was caught in the crossfire of two suspects chasing and shooting at each other. Davis lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the railroad tracks.

The release said one suspect was driving a black Chrysler 300, and the other was driving a black Kia Sonata. Neither of the unidentified shooters were struck by gunfire. But they did hit other vehicles in the area.

This city has reported this incident as the 12th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information can contact the Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

