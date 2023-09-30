JPD releases body cam, footage from fatal officer-involved shooting

Sep. 29—JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department has provided more details about the circumstances leading up to a recent officer-involved shooting, including body camera footage.

On Aug. 15, a 65-year-old combat veteran, Richard Glass, was shot and killed in a standoff with police at Avia Apartments on North Shore Boulevard. In a Friday news conference, the department shared body camera footage and dispatch calls related to the incident.

In dispatch footage, Glass can be heard making threats of violence to police, and the camera footage shows the police response as shots were fired from Glass' apartment.

JPD Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said in a Friday news release he has "full trust and confidence in the actions of the Jeffersonville Police officers related to the critical incident response and officer-involved shooting."

According to JPD, Glass was a combat veteran who faced alcoholism and potential drug abuse.

The Indiana State Police is conducting an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting, which will be submitted to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. JPD is also conducting a separate internal investigation of the incident.

Police confirmed that Lt. Shaun Davis, a SWAT member and detective with JPD, was the officer who fired the shot that killed Glass as part of the Observation Precision Rifle Team.

The 911 footage shared by JPD included a resident in the Avia apartment complex requesting a welfare check after an interaction with Glass. The resident said Glass approached him outside his apartment and told him he would be going to prison.

Just a few minutes later, Glass contacted 911. He requested to speak with officers and claimed that a neighbor was hacking his phone. He confirmed that he was armed, and he threatened to shoot someone.

According to JPD Major Joshua Lynch, officers arrived at Glass' apartment shortly after he hung up the call with dispatch. The body cam footage shows officers in the hallway knocking on the door and communicating with Glass behind his closed door.

The footage shows Glass asking police to pull their vehicles to a location where he could see the blue lights from his window, and he told the officers not to enter, saying that he did not believe they were police.

"When they knock on the door, he tells them not to come in, that if they do, he's going to shoot them, he's going to blow their head off," Lynch said. "He continues to make threatening statements like this. He says he's going to shoot himself anyway. You can hear the phone ringing in the background. Dispatch is calling him to tell him the officers are outside the door."

Lynch said it was too dangerous for police to pull their vehicles to an open area visible to Glass since the subject had firearms and was making threats of violence.

According to Lynch, the camera footage also includes the "distinct sound of a handgun having a round wrapped into the chamber on the other side of the door."

He said after this interaction with Glass, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, and they moved away from his apartment and attempted to make contact with him on the phone.

"So they are getting ready to move away from this area," Lynch said. "Obviously this is a very dangerous and vulnerable position to be in when you know that the subject...has made threats to cause harm."

Glass called 911 multiple times as police were responding to the scene. Lynch said although dispatch tried to reach Glass, the only communication was when he called 911 himself.

"The officers do the right thing and de-escalate by taking a step back, getting into the hallway and trying to re-establish communication," Lynch said. "All those attempts were unsuccessful because he will not answer the phone, and in my experience, when we're able to communicate, the situation has a very high likelihood of being resolved. However, unfortunately, that was not the case in this situation."

In the following 911 calls, Glass repeatedly makes threats of violence, and he can be heard referring to a "crazy white guy with a rifle."

"We have to take into consideration that an armed subject who is speaking in this manner is a serious threat," Lynch said.

Shortly after, a resident on the floor above Glass' apartment reported that she heard two gunshots downstairs.

"At that time, the situation has now changed," Lynch said. "At 11:11 p.m., the supervisor contacts and reaches command staff here at Jeffersonville Police Department and a SWAT team. A quick reaction team, crisis negotiators, fire and EMS are immediately reported to the scene..."

Officers set up a perimeter at the scene, and teams set up in different areas to respond to the situation. In the footage, multiple shots can be heard from Glass' apartment.

Lynch said police knew from a previous call that Glass not only had a pistol but also had rifles that were more powerful and accurate, which played a major role in the officers' response to the scene.

At one point, officers heard glass breaking from Glass' apartment where he was "busting out the window."

The footage shows a team of officers in the stairwell near Glass' apartment. Lynch said the goal of JPD's quick response teams is "to use all the tools at our disposal to get a peaceful resolution situation, and this team was prepared for that."

The body camera footage recorded the sound of a loud gunshot fired by the Observation Precision Rifle Team, according to Lynch.

According to the JPD news release, Davis observed as part of the precision rifle team that Glass "was taking an offensive position, specifically drawing a long gun rifle that contained a rifle scope in a position to 'shoulder the rifle' to fire the weapon again. JPD said this led Davis to use deadly force in firing at Glass.

Kavanaugh said Davis and the other SWAT officers involved in the incident were not wearing body cameras. He said SWAT officers are not required to wear the cameras, since the light and sound associated with the cameras could have given away the officers' positions.

Lynch said at that time, it was unclear whether there was still a threat in the apartment, and eventually, officers breached the apartment door and used a drone to enter the room and locate Glass. He was found unresponsive and unconscious, and the medics "immediately attempted to make contact and render aid." However, they determined that he was dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Davis was placed on administrative leave duty without restrictions, but he has since moved to a limited duty status within the department.

William Harris and Patrolman Logan Bensing, the other JPD officers involved in the incident, were placed on administrative leave duty without restrictions but have since transitioned back to patrol and SWAT duty.