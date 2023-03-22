JPD releases body camera video from officer-involved shooting

Mar. 21—JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police released body camera video Tuesday from a fatal police shooting that occurred on March 9 at the Eastlawn Arms apartments on Eighth Street.

Military veteran Robert Atkins, 44, died from his injuries two days later at University of Louisville Hospital.

Other Jeffersonville officers had made contact with Atkins a day before the shooting and arranged to get him to Clark Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. JPD wasn't responsible for Atkins after making those arrangements.

On the day of the shooting, JPD officers — but not the ones who arranged to get him to Clark Memorial for a mental health evaluation — responded to a call of someone with a gun. They said Atkins twice shot a gun into the air and then pointed the firearm at officers. That's when the officers fired.

The department released three body camera videos from that evening at a news conference Tuesday. The videos show three separate angles of the police shooting.

In two of the videos police are across the parking lot from Atkins. In a third video an officer is standing closer to Atkins, directly across from him but standing behind an apartment building.

Officers are seen and heard having a conversation with a witness about Atkins who was holding a firearm in a common area at the complex.

Two gunshots can be heard in the background of all the videos. Police can be heard instructing Atkins to put the gun down, giving verbal commands, identifying themselves as law enforcement and warning him they'll have to use deadly force if he doesn't drop the weapon.

Officers can also be heard instructing each other to grab items like a taser to de-escalate the situation.

In one of the videos an officer is seen trying to grab equipment from his police vehicle and then moving behind an apartment building in the complex when other officers tell him Atkins is on the move. At one point Atkins can be seen several yards in front of this officer.

The officer in the third video is seen firing his weapon.

In all three videos police go to Atkins after the shooting, secure his weapon and start to render aid.

Police can be seen applying a tourniquet to a bullet wound on Atkins' leg and administering chest seals to Atkins' chest and back.

Police said Cpl. Aaron Olson, Cpl. Shawn DeArk, Hunter Powell, Michael Meshinski and Seth Christian have all been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, as is JPD protocol.

"This is life-changing, life-changing obviously for the family," said Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh. "This is life-changing for anyone who is a police officer. Dealing with this situation we have responsibility...with the duty (that) we may have the ability to engage a deadly situation."

Kavanaugh said Olson, DeArk and Powell fired their service weapons during the incident.

"There were multiple shots actually fired by three different officers," Kavanaugh said. "We don't have the exact count. That will come out in the internal investigation. I can tell you five officers were on the scene and (the) three officers identified did fire more than (once.)"

Kavanaugh said the situation is sad and his heart goes out to Atkins' family. He said he believes the shooting was justified.

"Absolutely I do (believe the shooting was justified,)" he said, adding the officers were acting in the best interest of public safety.