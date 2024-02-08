JPL cutting 8% of workforce
Major layoffs are coming to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena as they plan to lay off about 530 people.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is laying off around 570 workers as it expects to be allocated a smaller budget than hoped for. For instance, JPL is expected to receive around a third of the funding it wanted for the Mars Sample Return mission this year.
Snapchat maker Snap is the latest tech company to conduct layoffs with its newly announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction, the company said on Monday. The layoffs would impact roughly 500-plus employees, based on headcount figures Snap released in November 2023, when it saw small-scale layoffs of its then north of 5,000 employees. The layoffs were announced in an SEC filing, where Snap explained the move was necessary to support its further growth.
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Riot Games is laying off about 530 employees, which represents 11% of its workforce, the Tencent-owned company announced on Monday. The League of Legends maker is also sunsetting its five-year-old publishing group, Riot Forge. Riot Games wrote two posts about the changes, addressing the affected employees in one and its players in another.
The FTC is accusing Microsoft of contradicting its pledge to allow Activision Blizzard to operate independently post-acquisition.
