JPMA Announces This Year's Most Innovative Baby Products at the Virtual 2020 Innovation Awards

2020's Most Innovative Baby and Children's Products Voted On by Leading Experts from Romper, Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, What to Expect, Safe Kids Worldwide and More
MT. LAUREL, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) proudly announced the 2020 Innovation Awards winners today during the opening of this year's virtual JPMA Show: Best in Baby. Thirteen category award recipients and one Best in Show winner — the overall highest score across all categories — were selected. More than 5,000 parents nationwide also voted on their must-have product for the JPMA Parent's Pick Award. To view the virtual showroom floor, click here.
For the first time ever, The JPMA Show went virtual to showcase the best innovation in baby and children's products. Buyers, media, influencers and others came together for the online Show where the latest and greatest in updated designs, smart safety apps and devices, forward-thinking fashion, and more were highlighted.
"The 2020 Innovation Awards highlight several noteworthy emerging trends in the marketplace," said JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti. "This year we saw more products that focus on ease and convenience, as well as some new unexpected advancements in technology and safety. We are really excited to see companies evolving with the changing times and taking things up a notch in addition to their core business."
The 2020 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners, sponsored by What to Expect:
Best in Show
Fisher Price Click™ Hands-Free Baby Gate
On the market: March 2021
Click™ is the first electronic, auto-unlock, hands-free baby gate. The wall-mounted button offers an easy-release mechanism, which allows adults to pass through, hands-free while keeping baby safe. The gate opens with a child-proof press and toggle system. This gate has two slide-mount options for a custom fit that allows the gate to work in a variety of homes.
https://www.fisher-price.com/en-us
Best Product Under $25
bökee
On the market: September 2019
bökee is an innovative feeding accessory that allows parents and caregivers to prepare any bottle or sippy cup entirely with one-hand. This first-of-its-kind product allows pumping moms to transfer breast milk from storage bag to bottle without risk of spilling. Each bökee is one piece of food-grade silicone, dishwasher safe and portable. https://www.thebokee.com/
Child Restraint Systems
CYBEX Sirona S
On the market: Spring 2020
CYBEX's new Sirona S is the first convertible car seat in the U.S. to feature an innovative 360° rotatable seat with a load leg, making switching between rear-facing and forward-facing positions quicker and easier than ever by eliminating the need for re-installation and providing a convenient entry/exit position that reduces uncomfortable lifting for the parent. The Sirona S load leg stabilizes the seat and can significantly reduce crash forces. These features, combined with an EasyLock™ bar for quick, simple and secure installation, offer advanced safety protection for children. The Sirona S also features SensorSafe™ technology that syncs with a caregiver's smartphone to provide alerts when a child is left unattended after the car turns off, a child unbuckles themselves, or the ambient temperature around the child becomes too hot or too cold. Further, the integrated Linear Side Impact Protection System (L.S.P.), reduces the force to the seat by approximately 25 percent in the event of certain side-impact collisions. https://cybex-online.com/en-us
Green/Environmentally Friendly
Green Sprouts® Sprout Ware® Straw Cup made from Plants
On the market: April 2020
The Sprout Ware® plant-plastic is a 100% plant-based material that replaces petroleum plastics to avoid harmful chemicals such as PVC and hormone-disrupting BPA, BPS, BPF, BFDGE, NOGE or BADGE additives. The soft, silicone drip-free straw spout and straw supports healthy oral development, and the removable straw allows for tilted or traditional straw drinking options as your baby learns and transitions from bottles or sippy spouts. For little ones 9 months and up. https://greensproutsbaby.com/
Nursery
Fisher-Price Lumalou Bedtime Routine System
On the market: November 2020
The Fisher-Price Lumalou Bedtime Routine System is a revolutionary, all-in-one solution that makes bedtime better from start to finish. The Smart Connect app provides customizability and flexibility to meet the needs of every family. Lumalou guides toddlers through the steps of their unique routine, using icons to represent tasks. With each completed task, pressing the child activated remote unlocks music and light rewards which gamify the process keeping kids motivated and on track. https://www.fisher-price.com/en-us
Feeding/Bathing/Changing
The First Years Super Pooper Plus Potty
On the market: March 2020
The First Years Super Pooper Plus Potty helps your potty training toddler sit in the correct position with a foot lift for the perfect squat. The adjustable foot lift raises the legs above the hips for a natural, more relaxed squatting position that can help with pushing. To help encourage your child, this toddler potty system includes "flush" buttons that make realistic flushing and cheering sounds. The trainer seat removes to help your child smoothly transition from the potty to adult toilet. https://us.tomy.com/
Infant/Parent Care
Safety 1st Stay Clean Humidifier
On the market: September 2020
The Safety 1st Stay Clean Humidifier is the only bacteria-killing and mold-preventing humidifier with patented LED technology on the market. The LED technology (powered by Vital Vio) kills +99.99% of bacteria and prevents mold growth*, and is suitable for continuous use around people, pets and plants.
https://www.safety1st.com/
On The Go
MONIT America Inc. Bebefit Light Folding Hip-Seat
On the market: January 2020
The Bebefit Light is a compact stand-alone hip-seat waistband. Bebefit Light Features a foldable mechanism tested to support up to 110 lbs. The hypo-allergenic and eco-friendly material is certified by both OEKTEX and Bluesign. It is compact and versatile, designed to be stored away easily. https://bebefit.io/collections
Play/Entertainment
Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center
On the market: Summer 2020
A first-of-its-kind in baby-to-toddler learning, the Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center provides 360 degrees of air-powered play and was designed to grow with baby. This one-of-a-kind table has more than eight activities for exploration and teaches babies how things work with air. This table also teaches problem solving through air play and helps children develop fine motor skills through game play. Perfect for use from 6-36 months. https://us.tomy.com
Safety
Yun Yun AI Baby Monitor Corporation Cubo AI Baby Monitor
On the market: June 2019
Cubo AI is a smart baby monitor with AI that safeguards babies and toddlers with a design detecting and alerting parents if their little one's face is covered. Designed to grow with babies through their various development stages and the risks that come with them. Innovative features include: Proactive Covered Face, Cry-Detection, Rollover Alert, Danger Zone Alert, Automatic Photo Capture for Baby's First Moments, In-App Digital Scrapbook. Cubo also has a 1080pHD camera for both daylight and night vision, 18-hour playback, two-way audio, three camera stands to grow with your baby, a night light, and temperature and humidity detection. https://us.getcubo.com/products/cubo
Strollers
Dream On Me INC Coast Rider Stroller with Canopy
On the market: January 2020
The Dream On Me Coast Rider Stroller folds compactly and comes with a variety of conversions and features including a removable seat back, safety harness with adjustable handles and push bars. It can be easily plugged-in with any stroller, making it a perfect dual ride for older siblings. Coast Rider Stroller Canopy (sold separately) helps shield from harmful sun rays and other environmental factors. Available in four different colors, The Coast meets or exceeds all ASTM and CPSC standards. https://dreamonme.com/
Technology
TotTech ForgetMeNot
On the market: April 1, 2020
The ForgetMeNot is a sensor that is compatible with any car seat to alert the parent if they are about to leave their child in the car. Once added to a car seat the ForgetMeNot is able to sense if a child is in the car seat and then automatically turns on and connects to the TotTech app on the parents' phone. If the phone then ventures too far from the ForgetMeNot, it will trigger an alert letting the parent know that they may be leaving their child in the car. https://tottech.com/
Parent's Pick
DetraPel® Baby Gear & Fabric Protector
On the market: January 2020
Meet DetraPel, the only safe liquid and stain repellent completely free of toxic cancer-causing "Forever Chemicals," or PFAS. DetraPel® Baby Gear & Fabric Protector is non-toxic and powered by air. It can safely be applied indoor on car seats, strollers, high chairs, changing tables, playpens, etc. This revolutionary safe nano-coating bonds to fabric fibers to keep moisture away, while simultaneously, maintaining the breathability of materials. https://www.detrapel.com/
Up & Comer
Strollerwagons Pronto One
On the market: October 2019
The Pronto One is an innovative product that handles like a stroller but is versatile with its bassinet body. The Pronto can be used as a bassinet, a cart, a double stroller, a picnic table, and the ultimate travel nap system. Comes in 26 color combinations. https://prontostroller.com/
Tried and True Awards – FIVE WINNERS
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick 'n Play Piano Gym
The #1 best-selling gym in the US in 2019, Kick 'n Play encourages baby's physical development, little muscles get a big workout as baby kicks, reaches, pushes up, and grooves to the music. As baby discovers how to activate the music and lights by kicking or pressing the piano keys, they learn their actions can make fun things happen, a first introduction to cause and effect! As baby grows from lay and play to tummy time to sitting up at the piano, Smart Stages technology changes the learning content to best fit baby's age and stage.
https://www.fisher-price.com/en-us
Fisher-Price Jumperoo
Since its launch in the early 2000's, the Fisher-Price Jumperoo platform has allowed millions of babies to build critical muscle growth in legs, core and neck, while bouncing around with surrounding toys to keep them entertained. With more than 2.2 million sold, the Jumperoo is a safe and fun spot for baby to jump off some of their endless energy; their exercise enthusiasm is rewarded with lights, sounds and music to keep them engaged in the fun. When jump time is over, the frame easily breaks down for storage. Available in regular size and compact foldaway Space Saver. https://www.fisher-price.com/en-us
MAM 6+ Night Pacifier
MAM pacifiers are designed to keep baby calm and promote proper oral development. MAM pacifiers have a SkinSoft™ nipple that is easily accepted by babies and a shield that allows for maximum breathability for baby's sensitive skin. The MAM 6+ Night pacifier glows in the dark, making it easier to find in the crib at night. https://www.mambaby.com/en-us/
Mommy's Helper Juice Box Buddies
The ultimate holder for juice bags and boxes. Easy grip handles for small hands. Child is unable to squeeze juice bag or box thus preventing squirts and spills. Available in translucent blue, orange and green. http://www.mommyshelperinc.com/safetyitems.htm
BubbleBum Travel Booster Seat
The world's first inflatable travel car booster seat for children aged 4 – 11yrs and weighing 40 – 100lbs. Ultra-lightweight, foldable design. Deflates to easily fit in a purse or backpack. The narrow and slimline design is ideal for the middle seat. Internal memory foam technology structure absorbs impact and provides stability and structural integrity. This has been rated a "Best Bet" Booster by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 8 consecutive years. The BubbleBum booster car seat meets and exceeds US FMVSS 213 and the EU UNECE R44.04 safety regulations - it has been crash tested both when inflated AND DEFLATED. Global Award winning and best seller available Worldwide. JPMA Innovation Award Winner 2011. https://www.bubblebum.co/us/
----
High-res images of winning products can be found HERE. JPMA graciously acknowledges the selection committee of media representatives and safety experts who volunteered their time and effort to serve on the judging panel.
2020 judges included:
April Hussar, Managing Editor Romper
Jenn Falik, Contributor, The Today Show
Jessica Hartshorn, Editor, Parents Magazine
Lexie Sachs, Textiles Director, Good Housekeeping Institute
Rick Rosati, VP, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Division
Sara Stefanik, Community Director, What to Expect
Torine Creppy, President, SafeKids Worldwide
ABOUT THE INNOVATION AWARDS
The Innovation Awards competition began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003 JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the focus on innovation.
ABOUT JPMA The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. The Association advocates for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. It also supports a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and acts as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education. JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. To find out more about JPMA, our certification program and products certified, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit https://www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jpma-announces-this-years-most-innovative-baby-products-at-the-virtual-2020-innovation-awards-301033595.html
SOURCE JPMA