JPMA Announces This Year's Most Innovative Baby Products at the Virtual 2020 Innovation Awards

2020's Most Innovative Baby and Children's Products Voted On by Leading Experts from Romper, Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, What to Expect, Safe Kids Worldwide and More

MT. LAUREL, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) proudly announced the 2020 Innovation Awards winners today during the opening of this year's virtual JPMA Show: Best in Baby. Thirteen category award recipients and one Best in Show winner — the overall highest score across all categories — were selected. More than 5,000 parents nationwide also voted on their must-have product for the JPMA Parent's Pick Award. To view the virtual showroom floor, click here.

For the first time ever, The JPMA Show went virtual to showcase the best innovation in baby and children's products. Buyers, media, influencers and others came together for the online Show where the latest and greatest in updated designs, smart safety apps and devices, forward-thinking fashion, and more were highlighted.

"The 2020 Innovation Awards highlight several noteworthy emerging trends in the marketplace," said JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti. "This year we saw more products that focus on ease and convenience, as well as some new unexpected advancements in technology and safety. We are really excited to see companies evolving with the changing times and taking things up a notch in addition to their core business."

The 2020 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners, sponsored by What to Expect:

Best in Show

Fisher Price Click™ Hands-Free Baby Gate

On the market: March 2021

Click™ is the first electronic, auto-unlock, hands-free baby gate. The wall-mounted button offers an easy-release mechanism, which allows adults to pass through, hands-free while keeping baby safe. The gate opens with a child-proof press and toggle system. This gate has two slide-mount options for a custom fit that allows the gate to work in a variety of homes.

https://www.fisher-price.com/en-us

Best Product Under $25

bökee

On the market: September 2019

bökee is an innovative feeding accessory that allows parents and caregivers to prepare any bottle or sippy cup entirely with one-hand. This first-of-its-kind product allows pumping moms to transfer breast milk from storage bag to bottle without risk of spilling. Each bökee is one piece of food-grade silicone, dishwasher safe and portable. https://www.thebokee.com/

Child Restraint Systems

CYBEX Sirona S

On the market: Spring 2020

CYBEX's new Sirona S is the first convertible car seat in the U.S. to feature an innovative 360° rotatable seat with a load leg, making switching between rear-facing and forward-facing positions quicker and easier than ever by eliminating the need for re-installation and providing a convenient entry/exit position that reduces uncomfortable lifting for the parent. The Sirona S load leg stabilizes the seat and can significantly reduce crash forces. These features, combined with an EasyLock™ bar for quick, simple and secure installation, offer advanced safety protection for children. The Sirona S also features SensorSafe™ technology that syncs with a caregiver's smartphone to provide alerts when a child is left unattended after the car turns off, a child unbuckles themselves, or the ambient temperature around the child becomes too hot or too cold. Further, the integrated Linear Side Impact Protection System (L.S.P.), reduces the force to the seat by approximately 25 percent in the event of certain side-impact collisions. https://cybex-online.com/en-us

Green/Environmentally Friendly

Green Sprouts® Sprout Ware® Straw Cup made from Plants

On the market: April 2020

The Sprout Ware® plant-plastic is a 100% plant-based material that replaces petroleum plastics to avoid harmful chemicals such as PVC and hormone-disrupting BPA, BPS, BPF, BFDGE, NOGE or BADGE additives. The soft, silicone drip-free straw spout and straw supports healthy oral development, and the removable straw allows for tilted or traditional straw drinking options as your baby learns and transitions from bottles or sippy spouts. For little ones 9 months and up. https://greensproutsbaby.com/

Nursery

Fisher-Price Lumalou Bedtime Routine System

On the market: November 2020

The Fisher-Price Lumalou Bedtime Routine System is a revolutionary, all-in-one solution that makes bedtime better from start to finish. The Smart Connect app provides customizability and flexibility to meet the needs of every family. Lumalou guides toddlers through the steps of their unique routine, using icons to represent tasks. With each completed task, pressing the child activated remote unlocks music and light rewards which gamify the process keeping kids motivated and on track. https://www.fisher-price.com/en-us