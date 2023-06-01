JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is eyeing another career after banking — he's considering getting into politics next

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said politics has crossed his mind. Reuters

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg TV he has considered going into politics.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman urged Dimon to run for president in a tweet and gave him a glowing testimony.

But Dimon said last week that he intends to run JPMorgan for another three-and-a-half years.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has hinted that he may be getting into politics after retiring from his banking career.

"Obviously, it's crossed my mind because people mention things to you and stuff like that," 67-year-old Dimon told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday in response to a question about whether he has ever considered public office or would ever accept a cabinet position.

"I love my country, and maybe one day I'll serve my country in one capacity or another," he said.

Should Dimon consider public office after he retires, he already has a staunch supporter in billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who on Wednesday urged the bank CEO to run for US President in a lengthy Wednesday tweet.

Ackman also endorsed Dimon with a glowing testimony.

"We need an exemplary business, financial, and global leader to manage through what is likely to be a critically important decade for our country in determining our destiny. Jamie Dimon is that leader," the CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square tweeted.

But Dimon doesn't appear to be planning for retirement in the immediate future. He told Bloomberg TV that he still loves running the bank.

Just last Monday, he said at JPMorgan's investor day that he plans to stay at the bank for another three-and-a-half years, Reuters reported.

"I'm not going to change, I'm not going to play golf, I love my country, my company, my family," said Dimon per the news agency. "I can't do this forever, I know that, but my intensity is the same. When I don't have this kind of intensity, I should leave."

Dimon has been at the helm of JPMorgan since 2006 and is one of the longest-serving bank CEOs in the US.

JPMorgan and Ackman did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

