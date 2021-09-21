JPMorgan Chase acquires college financial planning platform Frank

FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co corporate headquarters in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it had acquired Frank, a college financial planning platform used by over 5 million students in the United States.

The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by the largest U.S. bank, and will allow the bank to deepen ties with students, it said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In recent months, the bank has also bought British digital wealth manager Nutmeg, ESG-focused fintech OpenInvest and the Infatuation, owner of the restaurant review brand Zagat.

Frank was founded in 2017 by its then 24-year-old chief executive officer, Charlie Javice, who will continue to lead the firm. Javice will join the bank as head of student solutions on the digital products team, JPMorgan Chase said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Government needs to 'step up and replenish' the recovery fund: NYC restaurant CEO

    Carmine's in Times Square reopens for business, but the road to recovery is still looming.

  • Universal Music valued around $39 billion ahead of stock market debut

    PARIS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Universal Music Group, the business behind singers such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, is valued at around 33.5 billion euros ($39.30 billion) ahead of the record label's stock market debut in Amsterdam on Tuesday. France's Vivendi is spinning off Universal and on Monday set a reference price for the listing at 18.5 euros per share, according to a statement issued by Euronext. Universal Music Group's (UMG) listing will be Europe's largest this year and will hand 60% of shares to Vivendi shareholders.

  • U.S. retail industry seeks 90-day lead time on COVID-19 rules

    Two major U.S. retail industry groups on Tuesday asked the Biden administration for at least 90 days before imposing new rules that will require employees at larger firms to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. On Sept. 9, the White House said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing an emergency temporary standard that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative COVID-19 test once a week. The White House has said those rules will apply to more than 80 million private sector employees.

  • Universal Shares Soar as Music Giant Makes $53 Billion Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group BV shares soared in their stock market debut as investors seized the chance to own the dominant player in a resurgent music industry. Spun off from French media company Vivendi SE, UMG hit the Amsterdam stock market with a value of 45.4 billion euros ($53.2 billion). The listing comes days after the U.S. recorded music sector reported strong sales growth driven by a surge in streaming audiences on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music during the pandemic.

  • FDA’s Final Decision on Boosters Expected Later This Week, Fauci Says

    President Joe Biden wanted booster shots to be ready as soon as this week, pending FDA approval, because “we wanted to be ready," Fauci said.

  • Buying Life Insurance? The Industry Is Being Transformed. What You Need to Know.

    A growing number of U.S. life insurers—small, midsize and some of the industry’s biggest household names—have sold or announced they will sell their U.S. consumer life-insurance and annuity businesses. Most are selling to a nontraditional type of owner: private-equity firms, asset managers, hedge funds and other investment entities. Q: What does it mean for a policyholder when the insurance company, or a block of policies, is sold?

  • Bank of America cuts China growth forecast under Evergrande shadow

    (Reuters) -Bank of America cut its China growth forecast on Tuesday in response to intensifying troubles at property giant Evergrande, a fresh COVID outbreak and a widespread regulatory squeeze, going beyond warnings issued by other investment banks. While BofA trimmed its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for China for this year to 8.0% from 8.3%, it reserved its biggest cut for 2022 to 5.3% from 6.2%. BofA's cuts come as economic headwinds have been growing for China's $14.5 trillion economy and reflect growing concern that Evergrande's troubles could have a wide impact.

  • Universal Music Stock Surges in Trading Debut

    Vivendi, Universal Music Group’s French parent company, floated 60% of the music group in a spinoff to its existing shareholders.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Wave of Finance Mergers With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.“We’ve all kind of waited a decade for it,” R. Scott Siefers, an analyst at Piper Sandler, said on a conference call with company executives after the deal was announced Tuesday.The takeover leaves Fifth Third Bancorp as the last of the five largest regional banks by assets yet to land a significant acquisition in the past tw

  • ‘Stark Inequality’ Points to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.