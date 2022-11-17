A JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider increased their holdings by 0.5% last year

Viewing insider transactions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Mellody Hobson for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$150 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$133). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mellody Hobson.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$3.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JPMorgan Chase Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no JPMorgan Chase insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like JPMorgan Chase insiders think the business has merit. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

