JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider upped their holding by 0.5% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mellody Hobson bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$150 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$133 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Mellody Hobson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does JPMorgan Chase Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$3.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About JPMorgan Chase Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded JPMorgan Chase shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, JPMorgan Chase insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in JPMorgan Chase, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

