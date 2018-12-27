JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) closed at $97.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the biggest U.S. bank by assets had lost 13.5% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.55% in that time.

JPM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 15, 2019. On that day, JPM is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.10 billion, up 12.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.25 per share and revenue of $109.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.64% and +10.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. JPM is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JPM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.93.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



