JPMorgan Chase opens Mooresville branch as part of local expansion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened a Mooresville branch on late April, marking the latest step of the banking giant’s ongoing plans to grow market share statewide.

The full-service branch at 185 Williamson Road is JPMorgan Chase’s farthest location on the Charlotte region’s north side.

It houses nine full-time employees, as well as three additional staff members who rotate to the bank’s other branches, a spokesperson said.

JPMorgan Chase’s Charlotte-area expansion kicked off in March 2020, when its first retail branch opened in uptown.

The bank has since opened 18 branches, including the most recent one, and another is slated to open later this year.

