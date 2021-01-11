Google, Facebook, JPMorgan and Microsoft are pausing all political donations after the Capitol siege. Here's every company suspending donations to both Democrats and Republicans.

Getty

After Wednesday's Capitol siege, top US firms are suspending political donations.

JP Morgan, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have said they are temporarily stopping all donations to both Democrats and Republicans.

Other companies are cutting off donations specifically to GOP lawmakers who objected to certifying Democrat Joe Biden as president.

JPMorgan, Google, Facebook, Citibank, and Microsoft have all said they will temporarily pause political donations to both Republicans and Democrats following Wednesday's Capitol siege.

Many corporations have taken action against instigators of the pro-Trump mob that violently stormed the US Capitol, resulting in at least five deaths, dozens of arrests, and damaged property.

Days after indefinitely suspending President Donald Trump's Facebook account, the social media giant told Axios it would pause political donations for at least three months.

Microsoft and Google also announced on Monday the firms will freeze all political donations for the remainder of the quarter.

"We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while we review and reassess its policies following last week's deeply troubling events," Jose Castaneda, Google spokesperson, told Insider.

Visa has temporarily suspended all political donations as it reviews candidate contribution guidelines as of Monday, a spokesperson told Insider. Coca-Cola told the New York Times it has suspended "political giving in light of the unlawful and violent events in our nation's capital last week."

JPMorgan Chase said Sunday it will pause all PAC contributions for at least the next six months.

"The focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now," JPMorgan Chase told Reuters in a statement. "There will be plenty of time for campaigning later."

Other companies, including Dow, Marriott, and Morgan Stanley, are cutting off donations specifically to GOP lawmakers who objected to certifying Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Popular Information first reported the news of companies halting donations.

Citi, whose CEO Michael Corbat said he was "disgusted" by the riots, said it will also halt all PAC donations up to April.

Citi's PAC raised around $740,000 for federal candidates in the 2019-2020 cycle, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing information from the Center for Responsive Politics. This includes a $1,000 donation to the campaign of Sen. Hawley.

"We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law," Citi said in an internal memo to employees last week, first reported by Popular Information.

Popular Information also reported 3M, the consumer goods conglomerate that makes Post-It Notes and Scotch tape, and Deloitte, the consulting firm, will suspend all political contributions.

FedEx, Target, CVS Health, AT&T, and Walmart are among the companies currently reviewing their positions on political contributions, Popular Information reported. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Ford, and Bank of American told the publication they would review donations on an individual basis.

"Just coming out with another public letter isn't going to do much," Thomas Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters, said last Tuesday following a meeting of top CEOs where they discussed the impact of pulling political donations.

"Money is the key way," he added.

