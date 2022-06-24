JPMorgan will cover U.S. employee travel costs to states for abortion -memo

United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will cover travel expenses for U.S.-based employees who need to travel more than 50 miles to get a medical service like an abortion, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

"We're focused on the health and well-being of our employees, and want to ensure equitable access to all benefits," said a bank spokeswoman on Friday. The memo was dated June 1.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Mark Porter)

