JPMorgan’s Gold Chief Not ‘Mastermind’ That US Claims, Lawyer Says

Joe Deaux and Tom Schoenberg
(Bloomberg) -- Michael Nowak, the man who led the highly profitable JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals desk, isn’t the cheater and crook that federal prosecutors painted him out to be in a massive market-rigging case against him and two others, his lawyer told a jury in Chicago.

Prosecutors relied on bad evidence and dubious witnesses to support their theory that Nowak led a racketeering enterprise, defense attorney David Meister said. Testimony during a three-week trial showed something very different, revealing Nowak was an expert trader and leader who encouraged his team and openly worked with bank compliance officials to stamp out so-called spoofing orders on his desk, the attorney said.

“Mike is not a criminal mastermind from the government’s narrative,” Meister said during closing arguments Friday.

The defense statements come a day after the prosecution wrapped up its case accusing Nowak, top trader Gregg Smith and salesman Jeffrey Ruffo of working together at the world’s biggest bank to earn profits for the precious-metals desk by manipulating markets from 2008 to 2016.

Prosecutors claimed Thursday that Nowak was the “boss” of the conspiracy to use bogus buy and sell orders that he and others quickly canceled and never intended to trade to push prices in the direction they wanted.

Nowak and Smith are charged with racketeering conspiracy as well as conspiring to commit price manipulation, wire fraud, commodities fraud and spoofing. Ruffo is charged with racketeering and conspiracy. They face years in prison if convicted, and the case is the biggest so far in the US government crackdown on market manipulation since the financial crisis.

‘Worst Spoofer’

Meister, on Friday, said the defense team’s analysis of 100 different instances of spoofing alleged by the government showed that Nowak’s big, scaled orders were executed about 25% of the time.

“If he was really intending to avoid execution all the time, that stat would make him just about the worst spoofer in the world,” Meister said.

Lawyers for all three defendants attacked the credibility of two junior members of the JPMorgan team who testified for the government. Christian Trunz and John Edmonds, who have already pleaded guilty, described how the bank’s precious-metals desk used the strategy for years. The defense attorneys said Trunz and Edmonds had an incentive to tell the prosecutors what they wanted to hear, so as to avoid prison.

Ruffo’s lawyer, Bethany Biesenthal, said it’s not a crime to be a good salesperson or for her client to have sat next to Smith and trust in his trading strategies. She also asked jurors to consider the witnesses the government never called to the stand: including other JPMorgan sales staff, the hedge fund clients, bank compliance officials. Why didn’t they do that, she asked.

“The conspiracy didn’t actually exist,” Biesenthal said. “There has to be real hard evidence. It didn’t exist just because they say it did. They’ve got to show it to you.”

On Thursday, the lawyer for Smith said his client’s alleged spoof orders were legitimate, and that there are other explanations for entering large orders to buy and sell futures contracts at the same time on behalf of clients. Spoof trades are buy or sell orders placed and quickly canceled, with the trader having no intention of executing them.

‘Conspiracy Happened’

In an hour-long rebuttal, federal prosecutor Avi Perry pushed back against defense claims that the entire case was a set up by the government -- built through cherry picked trading data and forced confessions from former traders who previously pleaded guilty.

“Only one of two things happened here,” Perry said. “Either the government strong-armed three innocent men into pleading guilty and we spoon fed them specific lies and specific phrases to say on the stand. Either that happened or this conspiracy happened.”

In a direct response to Meister’s earlier argument that Nowak committed no crimes, Perry pointed out that during his time running the desk, four of his traders were accused of spoofing the market. The prosecutor said Nowak spoofed the markets and lied to regulators.

Perry also reminded the jury of the conversation Trunz testified about, between the junior trader and Nowak shortly after they learned that Edmonds had pleaded guilty and was cooperating with prosecutors. Trunz said Nowak coached him not to cooperate.

“They said he doesn’t seem like some racketeer,” Perry said. “You know what a racketeer boss says: ‘you’re not going to plea are you’. That’s who Mike Novak is.”

Jurors began their deliberations late Friday afternoon and are scheduled to resume on Monday morning.

The case is US v. Smith et al, 19-cr-00669, US District Court, Northern District of Illinois (Chicago)

