JPMorgan Joins Those Saying Cash in Bond Gains as Hikes Possible

Garfield Reynolds and Ruth Carson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors who had bet that central banks were too hawkish in the face of recession risks should now book profits as this week’s rally is overdone.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the view of strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and TD Securities Inc. who say it’s time to close out long positions in Treasuries as the Federal Reserve may still tighten policy next week. US government bonds have surged in recent days as traders cut wagers on Fed rate hikes amid turmoil in the banking sector.

“We think the Fed isn’t done and we continue to look for another 25-basis point hike next week, and a final hike in May,” JPMorgan analysts led by Jay Barry wrote in a note to clients. “We suggest taking profits on the remaining portion of a long five-year note trade from 4.21% entry at the market.”

Two-year Treasury yields have plummeted over 60 basis points this week, leading some investors to question if the rally has overshot fundamentals. A report on Tuesday showing that US inflation remains elevated underscores the risk for traders who are betting that the Fed will pause at its March 22 decision.

Some of the world’s top money managers said this week they’re holding onto large profits after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank roiled markets. Turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG has added fuel to the rally in bonds even as Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said the bank’s financial position is sound.

The US five-year yield was around 3.59% on Thursday, down from 4.35% on March 8 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled he was open to the possibility of hiking rates by half a point this month.

TD Securities closed a 10-year Treasuries trade initiated in February when the yield was at 3.77%, after the rate dropped through 3.46% this week, according to a note. The bank had expected yields to decline because of the likelihood of a recession in the US.

“The events over the last week will likely move the timing earlier and make the severity of the recession worse,” strategists led by Priya Misra wrote in the note. “However, inflation is still high and we think that the Fed will likely hike next week or at least commit to more hikes down the road.”

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Treasury Reviewing US Banks’ Exposure to Credit Suisse

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department is actively reviewing the US financial sector’s exposure to Credit Suisse Group AG after the bank’s stock saw its biggest one-day drop on record, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Mar

  • Silicon Valley Bank Loans Could Be Letdown for PE Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms circling the $74 billion loan book at Silicon Valley Bank may find that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is unwilling to sell the assets — or at least not at bargain-basement prices. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets Wra

  • A year after the first interest rate hike, Fed's next move in March is less certain

    After a couple bank failures, there's a chance that the Fed could sit tight next week and not bump up interest rates for now.

  • World Bank Plan Targets $50 Billion Lending Boost Over 10 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Bank is evaluating a plan that would boost lending by $50 billion over the next decade through changes to its rules, aiming to present it at the lender’s Spring Meetings next month, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Ratt

  • Australia employment rebounds in Feb, jobless drops back to near 50-yr lows

    Australia employment rebounded strongly in February after two months of declines, while the jobless rate fell back to near 50-year lows, suggesting the country's labour market remained tight amid a slew of interest rate hikes by the central bank. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday that net employment rose 64,600 in February from January, when they fell a revised 10,900. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%, from 3.7%, when analysts had looked for a dip to 3.6%, while hours worked jumped by 3.9% in another signal of resilience.

  • Fonterra Expects China Demand for Protein to Underpin Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group expects demand for protein products to stay strong through the second half of its financial year, particularly as the China consumers renew their appetite for dairy, according to Judith Swales, chief executive of global markets.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash fo

  • Bank Crisis: Bank Rally Slows; Moody's Targets These Banks For Downgrades

    Financial rally turns mixed Tuesday following regulators move to contain the bank crisis. Moody's targets six banks for ratings downgrades.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Japan, S. Korea to mend ties at summit amid regional threat

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will seek to overcome disputes over history and quickly rebuild security and economic ties when they meet later Thursday for the first summit in Japan between the two nations in more than a decade. Japan’s invitation for Yoon to visit followed South Korea's announcement of a local compensation fund for Korean victims of wartime forced labor by Japanese companies that would not require Japanese contributions.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday. Instead, Medical Properties' share price fell as a result of the broader market sell-off related to concerns about the banking sector. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Medical Properties Trust has close interactions with multiple banks.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • Believe It or Not, These Stocks Cut You a Monthly Paycheck

    Not all dividend checks are sent four times a year. A handful of companies actually offer a smaller payout every month instead.

  • 2 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While the sector can be volatile at times -- macroeconomic headwinds led the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index to plunge 40% last year -- those who held on saw these stocks start to rise again in 2023. Since the start of the year, the potential of high-growth industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), has sent a number of stocks trending up. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen 16% since Jan. 1, with reports the company plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, rallying investors.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%