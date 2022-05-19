JPM’s Kolanovic Says Stocks ‘Can Climb Out of This Hole’

Joanna Ossinger
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic is resolute that things can get better for U.S. stocks as the year progresses, even with the S&P 500 tumbling and bullish catalysts seeming rare these days.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We can climb out of this hole,” Kolanovic, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s co-head of global research, said in an interview last week in his New York office, referring to stock prices. “There will be no recession this year, some summer increase in consumer activity on the back of reopening, China increasing monetary and fiscal measures.”

Bolstering his opinion is a conviction that US inflation has probably peaked, or is about to do so, paving the way for a pullback in price pressures that will eventually allow the Federal Reserve to moderate the pace of monetary tightening. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his most hawkish remarks to date, said Tuesday the US central bank will keep raising interest rates until there is “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation is in retreat.

Americans got little respite from inflation in April, as prices for a range of necessities and discretionary-spending categories continued to climb at some of the fastest-ever rates. While annual measures of consumer prices cooled slightly from March -- signaling a peak that economists expected -- the details of a report last week painted a still troubling picture as monthly figures advanced more than forecast.

“Most of the bad things have happened already this year,” Kolanovic said. That includes “the Fed making a very drastic turn and heading very aggressively toward tightening. And then war in Europe, which we would say is impacting commodities inflation for the consumer, especially in Europe. And then China, again, we were somewhat hopeful that China would stabilize and more rapidly stimulate their economy, and they would not go through significant lockdowns again.”

Kolanovic, one of the most closely watched strategists on Wall Street, was elevated to his current role along with Hussein Malik in September. JPMorgan was named top global research firm and number-one equity research team in Institutional Investors’ survey results released in January, after already having been awarded number-one global fixed income research team.

While Kolanovic and strategists like Kate Moore at BlackRock Inc. have suggested that concerns of an imminent recession are overblown, investors are piling into cash as stagflation worries mount, according to a recent Bank of America Corp. fund manager survey.

Kolanovic has maintained a bullish point of view even as stocks have tumbled. Just in the past couple of weeks, he’s advocated adding risk on peak hawkishness, and said markets are overpricing the odds of a recession. In mid-March he said market corrections were almost done, after in February saying bond traders were overpricing a hawkish Fed.

Kolanovic made the comments Friday, when the S&P 500 rallied 2.4% from the May 12 close of 3,930.08. It slumped Wednesday to close back at 3,923.68. He wasn’t immediately available to offer fresh commentary after that drop, though he had said in the interview that he’s taking a longer-term perspective with his view.

US equities posted their worst rout since June 2020 on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of higher prices on earnings and monetary-policy tightening on economic growth. The slide extended this year’s selloff in the S&P 500 to about 18%.

As for specific levels on the benchmarks that should attract interest, Kolanovic says now isn’t the time for broad-brush strategies because gauges like the S&P 500 have some expensive stocks and some cheap ones. He sees significant opportunity in innovation, biotechnology and international growth shares, but recommends staying away from defensive companies such as dividend-payers and staples -- which are expensive in his view.

“I almost refuse to talk about ‘where should I buy S&P?’” he said.

(Adds discussion of market moves in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks posted the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. The dollar and Treasuries gained amid a pickup in haven bids.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain

  • Why did the Dow plunge? ‘Stagflationary shockwaves’ destroy a bear-market bounce

    Stocks fail to build on a recent bounce, underlining expectations that stagflation fears will continue to dog the market.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • Asian shares tumble as global growth fears mount

    Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff on Thursday, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped its four-day streak of gains and slumped 2.3%, dragged down by a 1.6% loss for Australia's resource-heavy index, a 3.3% drop in Hong Kong stocks and a 1% retreat for blue chips in mainland China. Japan's Nikkei also skidded, shedding 2.5%.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/18: Target, Walmart, Wingstop

    Jim Cramer cautions that knowing when the bottom has arrived and knowing when to buy back into the market is never easy. Don't risk missing out.

  • Tencent Plunges After Warning Tech Crackdown Won’t End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. slid more than 8% after top executives warned it will take time for Beijing to act on promises to prop up the Chinese tech sector, suggesting the embattled industry may struggle to grow in the short term.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainO

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Elon Musk Might Sell Some SpaceX Stock at 25% Bump in Value. That Makes Sense.

    The New York Post reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk might sell some shares of his space company to fund his potential purchase of Twitter — if the price is right.

  • China Economy Czar Vows to Back Tech Firms After Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top economic official gave an unusual public show of support for digital platform companies Tuesday, suggesting Beijing may be ready to let up on a year-long clampdown on technology giants as it battles a slowing economy.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your Ga

  • The Market's 'Generals' Are Now in the Crosshairs

    One common feature of bear markets is that rallies end abruptly and are entirely wiped out. This time, a rally of 431 points in the Dow Jones industrial average on Tuesday was demolished with a breath-taking reversal on Wednesday of 1,150 points. What has changed is that the bear market action is shifting from the smaller and secondary stocks into the big caps and the indexes.

  • Safe-haven dollar eases after Wednesday's jump, but risk sentiment remains fragile

    Safe-haven currencies, including the dollar, eased on Thursday, pausing for breath after big gains the previous session as Wall Street stocks tumbled amid mounting concerns that aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and other global central banks could choke growth. "The darkening outlook for the U.S. economy supports the USD and safe-haven currencies."

  • Walton Family Lost $19 Billion In One Day

    If the decline in Walmart shares continues, Sam Walton's heirs may have to start shopping at the discount retailer themselves. Walton family members lost about $19 billion in one day after Walmart cut its profit outlook on Tuesday as consumers reined in their spending amid higher inflation levels. Shares of Walmart dipped by 6.23% at 2:20 ET as the broader market sold off.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $17.15, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day.

  • Brick cops: Avoid Route 70 eastbound in town due to crash investigation

    Township police are rerouting traffic around the affected section of the state highway Wednesday night.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost over 4% in a broad-market selloff.

  • Starbucks Stock Is Falling Sharply; Why A Covered Call Makes Sense Now

    Investors looking to increase their income can use covered calls and cash-secured puts on high dividend stocks.

  • Mark Kotsay describes pros, cons of managing Athletics in social media age

    Mark Kotsay broke down the positives and negatives that come with social media.

  • Nvidia Earnings Aren’t Due for a Week. This Analyst Is Already Worried.

    Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland noted that the markup over suggested retail price for the company's cards for videogaming has fallen.

  • Dow drops 1,100 points for its biggest decline since 2020

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest loss since 2020 on Wednesday after another major retailer warned of rising cost pressures, confirming