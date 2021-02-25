JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says ‘VIX Bubble’ May Spark Stock Rally

1 / 2

JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says ‘VIX Bubble’ May Spark Stock Rally

Joanna Ossinger
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The market’s so-called fear gauge is elevated, and that could bode well for stocks if history is a guide.

The spread between the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, and two-week S&P 500 realized volatility has widened to a point that historically has been followed by a volatility decline and stocks on average moving higher, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists Marko Kolanovic and Bram Kaplan wrote in a note Wednesday. Historically, three months after that spread moved this wide, the VIX fell 11 points and the market rallied an average 12% with a move higher 87% of the time, they said.

“Given the VIX is at a near-record premium to actual equity volatility, we think selling the ‘VIX bubble’ represents a good market opportunity,” the strategists wrote.

The VIX jumped a year ago as the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread and affect the global economy, sending markets into a tailspin. The gauge, which has a lifetime average around 19.5, has largely remained above 20 even as stocks hit record highs on encouraging pandemic news. It has also stayed high relative to measures of swings in other asset classes like credit and rates.

There is one potential caveat for equity volatility investors. Michael Purves, the CEO of Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC, said there are fewer participants willing to bet on declining swings after the culling of the short-volatility industry via VIX spikes in 2018 and March 2020. That’s probably keeping the gauge from falling to its lows from years like 2016 and 2017, he said, pointing to a dearth of put-option volume as evidence.

“There’s a lack of volatility sellers to take this thing lower,” Purves said in an interview. “If there was a lot of fear, you’d see put volumes being higher.”

Still, there are trades that can take advantage of the current levels in the VIX complex, according to Peter Cecchini, founder of AlphaOmega Advisors LLC. He suggests selling April S&P calls or puts on April VIX futures, noting the steep difference between March and April VIX futures.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bonds Sell Off; Asia Stocks Rally After Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds sold off and Asian stocks rallied as investors mulled encouraging vaccine news and soothing comments on inflation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to the highest in a year, while Japan’s equivalent also rose. Australian yields jumped despite the central bank stepping into the market for the second time this week to defend its three-year yield target. Stocks rose across the region led by Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.S&P 500 futures were little changed after the gauge rose despite weakness in tech shares, with gains the banking sectors sending an industry gauge to its highest since 2007. Small caps rallied more than 2% after U.S. regulators said Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective.Crude oil remains close to a one-year peak as traders see supply tightening with demand returning. Copper touched the highest since 2011.Powell pushed back on inflation concerns in his second day of Congressional testimony, and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he sees the central bank keeping its current pace of bond purchases in place for the rest of the year. The equity market is focusing on the benefits to corporate earnings of a post-pandemic surge in economic activity, while mindful that higher inflation and interest rates could dent the appeal of stocks.“Owners of risk assets should breathe a sigh of relief that the Fed will not disrupt an environment benefiting from very low discount rates on their investments, and consequently some of the recent market volatility is likely to moderate from here,” said Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income.Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed back above $50,000 after a plunge earlier this week.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.1%.Topix index jumped 1.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%.Kospi index advanced 2.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 2%.Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.5%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 106.07 per dollar, down 0.2%.The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.4547 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro was at $1.2160.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 1.40%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $63.38 a barrel.Gold fell 0.4% to $1,797.35 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • State Street Urged to Clarify Ban Impact on H.K. Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is asking State Street Corp.’s Asia unit to clarify how it plans to address the effect of U.S. sanctions on its $13.5 billion exchange traded fund.The Tracker Fund, which traces the Hang Seng Index performance and is Hong Kong’s most actively traded ETF, includes shares of sanctioned Chinese entities such as China Mobile Ltd. Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said that State Street Global Advisors Asia Ltd. should take all feasible and necessary measures to mitigate impacts on the fund.The remarks came after former HKMA chief Joseph Yam said that State Street is no longer fit for its duty as a manager for the ETF. U.S. banks and money managers are responding to President Donald Trump’s ban on investment in companies deemed to be controlled by China’s military, sparking a selling frenzy of Chinese telecom shares.State Street said Monday that the Tracker Fund won’t make any new investments in a sanctioned entity. The fund is no longer appropriate for U.S. investors, it said in a statement, adding it will continue to assess the situation. Kate Cheung, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman, said the company has no further comment for now.Read how Trump’s ban is spurring a Wall Street pullback The risk is that the largest ETF on the Hang Seng Index will become less able to track the gauge if it pares investment in such companies. China Mobile, for example, has a 2.6% weighting in the benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“As this goes forward, the Tracker Fund will no longer perform in line with the Hang Seng Index and will create for itself a significant tracking error,” said Stewart Aldcroft, chairman of Cititrust Ltd. “Institutional investors, if they see an alternative, will switch.”Activist investor David Webb suggested that the Supervisory Committee choose a non-U.S. manager to handle the fund, otherwise it will no longer be able to track the Hang Seng.Hang Seng Bank Ltd. provides a competing product that’s about half the size of the State Street ETF. The Tracker Fund was set up in 1999 to dispose of shares acquired by the Hong Kong government in its fight against speculators during the Asian financial crisis. It’s now widely used by institutional investors as a proxy for the Hong Kong stock market or to hedge risks.Retirement SystemThe issue may also roil Hong Kong’s pension industry, given that eight of the city’s 18 Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme sponsors provide the Tracker Fund as an investment option, according to MPF Ratings Ltd. Among those include plans provided by Principal Trust Co. (Asia) Ltd., Fidelity and Invesco Ltd., according to the website.“This will have a significant impact on MPF members,” said Francis Chung, chairman at MPF Ratings. “If the Tracker Fund can no longer replicate the Hang Seng Index, then trustees of MPF schemes must exercise their fiduciary duty and review if it is still fit for investors.”MSCI Inc. and S&P Dow Jones said last week they would drop Hong Kong-traded shares of China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. from benchmarks. That prompted index-tracking funds to unwind positions at short notice, pushing the shares’ trading volume to 18 times the daily average of the previous three months.BlackRock Inc. also reduced its holdings and plans to keep selling, a person familiar with the matter said this week. The world’s largest money manager has an ETF that tracks the Hang Seng.Vanguard Group said this week that it liquidated all of its holdings of U.S. sanctioned Chinese companies.(Corrects name of Cititrust executive in sixth paragraph published on Jan. 13)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Temasek Makes Rare Seed Investment in Plant-Based Chicken Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Plant-based chicken maker Next Gen Foods has closed a $10 million seed round co-led by Temasek International, a rare early-stage bet by Singapore’s state-owned investor.The funding round was also backed by family office K3 Ventures, the Economic Development Board of Singapore’s New Ventures unit and NX-Food, a startup hub owned by Germany’s Metro AG. The investors will help fund a regional expansion as Next Gen prepares to start selling to Singapore restaurants from March 18.The deal is a sign that Temasek, which manages S$306 billion ($232 billion) and also backs plant-based beef rival Impossible Foods, is ramping up deals in the alternative protein space as Singapore attempts to secure 30% of its food locally by 2030. While the firm’s subsidiaries like Vertex Venture Holdings have previously invested in seed funding rounds, the parent company has traditionally backed more mature businesses at the Series A level and beyond.Next Gen was co-founded by Timo Recker, whose family has long worked in pork production. He wanted to move away from meats and in 2013 used his industrial know-how and some family capital to launch LikeMeat, which sells currywursts, schnitzels and other products made of soy and peas.Tindle BrandRecker sold control of that business last year and launched Next Gen in Singapore. It uses suppliers in the Netherlands to produce soy-based chicken pieces with “lipi,” a trademarked mix of plant-based ingredients it says imparts a chicken-like taste in the same way heme boosts the realism of Impossible Foods’ fake-beef burgers. The product will be sold under the brand name Tindle.But where Impossible Foods’ heme features genetically engineered soy – forcing it to gain regulatory approval before entering some markets – Next Gen uses natural ingredients. For K3 Ventures Chief Executive Officer Meng Xiong Kuok, that was an important factor in making the investment.“Building up their capabilities based on non-GMO soybeans helps guarantee and set the foundations for their potential entry into the China market,” he said.Singapore is positioning itself as a global hub for alternative protein development and production. It recently became the first country to approve the sale of cell-based chicken via Eat Just Inc. and is home to Shiok Meats – a producer of lab-grown prawn meat.The backing of institutional investors won’t guarantee success, with startups and conglomerates around the world working on plant-based meat products. The segment is expected by UBS Group AG to be worth more than $51 billion by 2025, or about 2.5% of the overall meat market.Next Gen outsources the manufacturing of its products and will initially sell through restaurants instead of direct to consumers. To prevent partners from replicating their recipe, contractors produce different components before it’s assembled into the final product. Its Netherlands-based partner can produce 5,000 tons annually, enough for 9,000 restaurants, and Recker predicts this capacity will be enough to last two to three years.“We’re building now our teams and will then scale the brand globally,” he said. “We want to become the undisputed leader for plant-based chicken.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid SPAC Gives Up Some of Giant Gain After Pact Confirmed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm combining with electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc. plunged in U.S. trading after confirming the biggest SPAC merger yet to cash in on investor enthusiasm for battery-powered cars.Churchill Capital Corp IV, the special-purpose acquisition company run by financier Michael Klein, fell as much as 46% on Tuesday after confirming its merger with Lucid. The deal will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old carmaker, which announced production of its debut model will be delayed to the second half of this year.The slump follows a dramatic 472% run-up in the shares since Bloomberg first reported on Jan. 11 that Lucid and Churchill were in talks. Lucid has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. It plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.Traders often sell “sell on the news” after a long-rumored deal is consummated. The scope of Churchill’s decline was especially pronounced, signifying investors may also have been disappointed by the production delay or the terms of the deal. Lucid said it expects to need $600 million in bridge financing to bolster the company’s cash until the transaction with Churchill closes. The company expects negative free cash flow of around $10 billion through 2024, raising the question of how it will seek additional funds.Read More: Lucid Gives Sobering Look Under the SPAC Hood: Chris BryantThe reverse-merger represents the biggest capital injection for Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal. It was led by PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital.The placement sold at $15 a share -- a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid had previously said deliveries of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, would begin in the second quarter. The company has now decided not to commit to a start date for the $169,000 car as a result of talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. It plans to eventually produce more affordable versions of the Air and a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units a year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022, generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted on its website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, Lucid expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will challenge Tesla in the still-niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That’s comparable with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 time of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s roughly $686 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to deliver its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass-market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Updates with explanation for stock slump in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio Commentary: Are We in a Stock Market Bubble?

    From the Bridgewater Associates founder's LinkedIn blog

  • These Forgotten Dividend Powerhouses Are Leading the Stock Market Higher Right Now

    The stock market has been volatile lately, but all concerns seemed to evaporate on Wednesday. Favorable comments from Fed chair Jay Powell continued to make investors more comfortable with the current state of affairs, and that helped markets recover from some choppy sessions earlier in the week. Today, energy stocks are once again in the spotlight, and powerhouse dividend payers ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are among the industry's giants leading the entire stock market higher.

  • Is Royal Caribbean Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    The promise of an end to the coronavirus era has resulted in renewed optimism around cruise stocks. There was an industry wide uptick following the release of Royal Caribbean’s (RCL) latest quarterly statement. RCL shares climbed by 9% in the subsequent session. Year-to-date, the stock is up by 21%, and currently at its highest point in almost a year. Of course, none of the gains are based on the quarter’s performance. Due to coronavirus-related sailing constraints, most of the company’s ships remain at port. In the quarter, Royal Caribbean delivered a net loss of $1.4 billion, equating to a loss of $6.09 per share. For the whole of 2020, the cruise operator's losses came in at $5.8 billion, representing a loss of $27.05 per share. What really seemed to boost investors’ confidence were the reassuring noises the company made on the latest booking trends. Compared to November/December, since the start of the year, management has said there has been a 30% increase in new bookings, with a bigger mix of guests over 65 years old. Additionally, three quarter of bookings are for new reservations with re-bookings making up the rest. But is the widespread exuberance merited? While Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka says it is easy to understand the reasons for optimism, the analyst argues sentiment might be turning too positive, too soon. That said, the analyst is wary of going against the prevailing trend. “Historically it has proven unwise to fight a ‘thesis trade,’” the analyst said. “And it’s not exactly a secret that sentiment is prone to overshooting on both the bullish and bearish sides during times of significant change. All of which is to say, we would not be surprised in the least to see momentum in RCL continue in the near term. In fact, and perhaps ironically, the largest potential impediment we see on the horizon is the likelihood that sell side forecasts begin to catch up with, or even exceed, buy side models in the out years.” Accordingly, to reflect the “current market conditions and sentiment,” Woronka raised his RCL price target from $62 to $79. However, the revised target still suggests downside of 12% from current levels. (To watch Woronka’s track record, click here) The majority of Street analysts remain skeptical. Based on 4 Holds, and 2 Buys and Sells, each, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. The average price target, at $67.75, suggests shares will decline by ~25% over the coming months. (See RCL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' is in a bubble, says J.P. Morgan

    Wall Street's "fear gauge" is in a bubble, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan. Investor appetite for protective options has kept the Cboe Volatility Index elevated despite muted moves on the benchmark S&P 500, according to the bank. The gap between investor expectations for volatility in U.S. stocks, as measured by the VIX, and actual moves on the S&P 500 is near its highest levels over the past 30 years, said Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy.

  • U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo urges get-tough attitude on China

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee as deputy Treasury secretary, on Tuesday said Washington should work with allies to hold China accountable to international rules to ensure a level playing field for companies in the United States and elsewhere. "China is our top strategic competitor," Adeyemo told a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Just Popped

    On Tuesday, electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) announced some big news that -- on any ordinary day -- probably would have sent its stock price up lightning-quick. Instead, Blink stock got caught up in the tech stock rout and dropped more than 8%. Specifically, the news that the state of Vermont has awarded Blink a "Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont," funding the installation of "11 new DC fast chargers across the state in the next two years."

  • Square Analysts React To Q4 Earnings: 'Deceleration Somewhat Surprising'

    Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares dropped 6% despite the digital payment company reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat on Tuesday afternoon. Square reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $3.16 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of 24 cents and $3.1 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 139.6% from a year ago. Despite the impressive fourth-quarter numbers, Square said gross profits were up just 15% in January, suggesting a significant drop in growth in 2021. The company also reported buying $170 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), which now represents about 5% of Square’s total cash position. Related Link: Alibaba Analysts React To Earnings Beat: 'Strong Momentum Despite Increased Competition' Deceleration Concerns: KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck said transactions and bitcoin revenue exceeded his expectations, while subscription and services growth slightly missed his targets. "Encouragingly, multi-product Cash App users generate a 3-4x gross profit improvement, 130%+ retention, one-year payback, and a CAC of $5, supportive of our OW thesis on sustained hypergrowth prospects,” Beck wrote in a note. Raymond James analyst John Davis said the January deceleration in Cash App growth was “somewhat surprising.” “Despite better than expected Cash App gross profit growth in 4Q (162%) that included a significant acceleration in Dec (est ~180% vs. 140% in Nov and 160% in Oct), GP growth has surprisingly decelerated YTD as management called out 164% growth in Jan and 130% in Feb despite additional stimulus,” Davis said. Cash App A Cash Cow: Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan said Square is moving full steam ahead, with Cash App monthly active users topping 35 million. “We expect shares to move higher driven by continued strength in Cash App customer acquisition and efficient monetization, all of which were on full display in 4Q,” Horgan wrote. View more earnings on SQ Needham analyst Mayank Tandon said Cash App continues to be a cash cow for Square. “While SQ is withholding guidance during the pandemic, we believe the company will generate robust growth over the NT to MT, with NT benefits from fiscal stimulus serving as a tailwind for the Cash App business, and LT benefits from seller payment volumes/subscription revenues accelerating as business conditions improve,” Tandon wrote. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo said both the Cash App and Seller segments are building momentum heading into 2021. “Both ecosystems delivered underlying momentum in terms of large new cohort additions (gross profit by annual cohort) in 2020 vs. 2019 (indicative of larger seller mix and underlying share gains for the Seller business),” Chiodo wrote. Ratings And Price Targets: Rosenblatt has a Buy rating and $310 target. Raymond James has an Underperform rating. Needham has a Buy rating and $300 target. KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and $275 target. Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating and $270 target. Square's stock trades around $241.58 per share at publication time. Latest Ratings for SQ DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy Feb 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform Feb 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for SQ View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: Rogue Derivatives Trader Nick Leeson Confesses To Massive LossesHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Salesforce Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • TSMC Prepares to Sell Bonds in Taiwan Amid Major Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is set to sell local currency bonds Thursday, as it prepares for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage.The world’s largest maker of chips for other companies plans to price about NT$16 billion ($575 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size may change. The manufacturer will have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks.The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way through the shortfall for the key components in everything from smartphones to TVS and cars. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has pressed Taiwan, home to the largest semiconductor manufacturing sector in the world, to help resolve the shortfall for auto chips that has idled some car plants.Read more about the global semiconductor crunch hereTSMC announced in January that its outlay for capital expenditure this year could total as much as $28 billion, up from $17 billion last year. The staggering sum would help expand its technological lead and fund construction of a planned $12 billion plant in the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona. The company’s board approved a plan this month to raise up to NT$120 billion of unsecured corporate bonds in Taiwan, as well as the provision of a guarantee to a unit for dollar note issuance up to $4.5 billion.“TSMC needs funds for building its U.S. factory,” and it may decide later in the year to increase its debt issuance plans, according to Baker Tu, a trader at Capital Securities Corp. Concerns about extra future bond supply from the company could dampen demand for Thursday’s offering, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Commits $3 Billion to Build Mountain Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest almost $3 billion on a tourism project in a mountainous region near the kingdom’s border with Yemen.The Public Investment Fund will provide 11 billion riyals to Soudah Development Co., which will build 2,700 hotel rooms and 1,300 homes in an area that includes Al-Soudah, the tallest peak in Saudi Arabia, according to Husameddin AlMadani, Soudah’s chief executive officer.The kingdom has been largely shut off to foreign tourists for decades, while citizens preferred to go on holiday abroad. That’s changed with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who’s trying to open up the country and diversify the economy from oil.“Many of us living in Saudi Arabia didn’t know this destination existed,” AlMadani said in an interview. “I lived in Riyadh for thirty years before I knew that I could take an hour flight and see this beautiful place.”Encouraging Saudis to spend more domestically by developing entertainment and tourism sites is a key part of Prince Mohammed’s plans. The kingdom has also introduced tourist visas to make it easier for foreigners to enter the country and allowed unmarried couples to stay together in hotels. It ended a ban on female drivers and loosened strict dress codes for women.Soudah is one of a growing list of tourism-related developments in the kingdom. The PIF has committed to spending $40 billion annually in the country for the next few years. Projects it’s funding include a luxury resort on the Red Sea, a theme park and entertainment complex outside the capital of Riyadh, and a new city in the north-west called Neom that will focus on high-tech industries.AlMadani denied the project would be hindered by its proximity to Yemen, which has been mired in civil war for around six years. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting against a Saudi-backed coalition, fired missiles on Soudah’s main airport this month and set a plane on fire.“Government officials and the coalition are doing their best to ensure the safety of the airport and the nearby destinations,” said AlMadani. “I live in Al-Soudah, my wife and my kids live in Al-Soudah. So do our employees. And we feel very safe.”Foreigners Can BuyThe coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia to close its borders for much of last year. Some travelers are now allowed into the country but citizens are still barred from all but essential trips abroad until at least May. That’s encouraged the growth of domestic tourism.“The pandemic resulted in a tripling of the number of people wanting to get out and see nature,” said AlMadani. “That demand has put pressure on us to accelerate the development.”His company is finalizing rules that will allow foreigners to buy property in the development, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop CFO Resigns

    There has been a shake-up in the C-suite at GameStop (NYSE: GME). The video game retailer announced Tuesday that its CFO, Jim Bell, is vacating his position effective March 26. GameStop said that it has launched a search for a successor "with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop's transformation."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States as a shortfall of semiconductors has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production. Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the global semiconductor chip shortage that has alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.

  • Biden Directs Staff to Address Chip Shortages Idling Auto Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s directing his administration to address shortfalls in semiconductor production that have idled production at some auto plants as he signed an order to review U.S. supply chains.“We need to make sure that supply chains are secure and reliable,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House. “I’m directing senior officials in my administration to work with industrial leaders to identify solutions to this semiconductor shortfall.”Biden acknowledged the problem won’t be solved immediately. The issue has taken on urgency with a global chip shortage that’s threatening to harm U.S. growth just as Biden seeks to rebuild an economy battered by the coronavirus. Some automakers are cutting workers’ hours due to the shortfall and unions are raising alarm about the prospect of layoffs.Biden’s executive order seeks to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods. The administration’s 100-day review will cover chips along with large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals and strategic materials like rare earths.The order doesn’t directly call out China or any one country. Still, White House officials said an over-reliance on Beijing and other adversaries for critical goods is a key risk that must be addressed.Biden’s review could lead to financial incentives, tariffs or changes in procurement policies, among other options, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The administration plans to consider ways to encourage production of key items in the U.S. or work with allies to manufacture the items, the official added.Biden met with a group of lawmakers from both parties at the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss the semiconductor shortage, and ways to strengthen supply chains.Members of both parties praised the efforts of the president, who told the lawmakers he’d like to engage in regular such discussions.“It was refreshing to have a meeting that was truly bipartisan,” said GOP Representative Michael McCaul, who was among those meeting with the president. He said Biden is fully supportive of their efforts to fund semiconductor legislation, pledging to lawmakers “I want to back you, I’m all in,” McCaul said in an interview.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is asking the chamber’s top Democrats and Republicans to draw up legislation aimed at improving U.S. competitiveness with China in manufacturing and technology, including bolstering the supply of American-made semiconductors. He said lawmakers should consider “significant” emergency spending to rebuild U.S. semiconductor production capacity.Senator John Cornyn, who was among those meeting with Biden, told reporters that the topic of invoking the Defense Production Act to address the chip shortage came up in the Oval Office discussion.Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, last week sought the Taiwanese government’s help in resolving the chip situation. His appeal followed earlier pleas from Japanese and European officials for Taiwan’s assistance in ensuring supply.The Biden administration has also asked U.S. embassies around the world to identify how foreign countries and companies that produce chips can help address the global shortage and to map the steps taken to date.The shortages are tied largely to the pandemic. The stay-at-home era caused by the coronavirus pushed demand beyond levels projected by chipmakers. Lockdowns led to growth in sales of products such as laptops and home networking gear.The semiconductor industry has been pushing the president to include tax breaks and other financial incentives in his next legislative package to spur investment and research in the U.S. -- an effort that will take months to move through Congress.Biden’s order directs industry-specific reviews focused on defense, public health and biological preparedness, information-communications technology, transportation, energy and food production. Those assessments, to be completed within one year, will be modeled after reviews the Defense Department uses to regularly evaluate the U.S. defense industrial base.Manufacturing more drugs and their raw materials within the U.S. could run into a years-long approval process to start production in new factories. It could also lead to an increase in emissions of ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic chemical used to sterilize glassware and vials.It’s unclear exactly how much pharmaceutical manufacturing is done overseas, because drugmakers don’t have to disclose where their goods are made. As of 2019, 72% of facilities that make active pharmaceutical ingredients for the U.S. market were located in other countries, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Biden team will draw on lessons from the current crisis on chips and the shortage of personal protective equipment that plagued the U.S. last year, one of the officials said. Wednesday’s order is designed to help the U.S. address future crises before they occur, the official said.The order calls for reviewing supply chains every four years and directs the administration to consult with outside groups, including businesses, academia, unions and state and local governments, according to the White House.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Munger diverges from Buffett on Wells Fargo: 'Warren got disenchanted'

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger explains why Warren Buffett and Berkshire are selling Wells Fargo stock but the Daily Journal, for which Munger is the executive chair, has kept its shares.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: We have pre-sold 100,000 electric pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors gets ready to bring its electric pickup truck called the Endurance to market. Yahoo Finance chats with Lordstown Motors founder and CEO Steve Burns.