JPMorgan Must Face Suit by Fired Trader Claiming Retaliation

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. must face a lawsuit from a former trader who claims he was fired in retaliation for cooperating with US prosecutors investigating illegal spoof trades at the bank’s precious-metals trading business, a federal judge in New York ruled.

Donald Turnbull claimed he was fired in 2019, at a time when the bank also was cooperating with the government probe. JPMorgan agreed in 2020 to pay more than $920 million to resolve US claims that its trading desks were spoofing markets in precious metals and treasuries.

US District Judge John G. Koeltl, in a ruling dated Monday, rejected JPMorgan’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. Koeltl threw out Turnbull’s initial lawsuit in March, but allowed the former trader to file an amended complaint.

The case is Turnbull v. JPMorgan Chase, 21-cv-3217, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

