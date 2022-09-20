JPMorgan Names Wai Mei Hong Senior Country Officer for Singapore

Elffie Chew and Joyce Koh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. appointed Wai Mei Hong as senior country officer for Singapore, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Edmund Lee, the bank’s current senior country officer in the city-state, will become vice chair of Asia Pacific, the memo shows. The appointment of Hong, JPMorgan’s head of corporate banking for Singapore and ASEAN, will take effect from Oct. 1. She will continue in her existing roles.

Hong has more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry, 15 of them with JPMorgan, according to the memo. As senior country officer, her responsibilities will include helping to facilitate client engagement, drive local governance and controls and ensure strong coordination.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

The move comes as the bank has promoted leaders in the region from within its ranks. Tammi Yong, who joined JPMorgan in 2015, was named head of investment banking for Malaysia in June, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fortescue to Spend $6.2 Billion to Curb Iron Ore Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group will spend $6.2 billion over the next decade to decarbonize its iron ore operations, as the Australian miner founded by billionaire Andrew Forrest attempts to eliminate fossil fuels from its business by 2030. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Sn

  • Oil Steadies as Looming Interest-Rate Hikes Spur Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady near $86 a barrel ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday that’s expected to see further monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio Rock

  • Cryptoverse: After Merge, ether heads for a $20 billion Shanghai splurge

    The Ethereum blockchain's mega-upgrade finally went live on Sept. 15, moving it to a less energy-intensive "proof of stake" (PoS) system with hardly a hiccup. Even though anticipation of the event had seen ether rise about 85% from its June doldrums, it has since sunk 19%, hit along with bitcoin and other risky assets by investor angst over inflation and central-bank policy. Nonetheless, many market players are bullish about the long-term prospects of Ethereum and its native cryptocurrency.

  • Unicredit CEO eyes acquisitions in Germany -Handelsblatt

    UniCredit is eyeing acquisitions in Germany as part of plans by Italy's second-biggest bank to become a fully developed European bank, Chief Executive Andrea Orcel told German daily Handelsblatt on Tuesday. "A significant increase in our market share in Germany would be good for Unicredit as a whole," he said, according to the paper, adding that mergers and acquisitions could be an accelerator and create added value under the right conditions.

  • Beyond Meat: Vegan food executive accused of biting man's nose

    Beyond Meat's Douglas Ramsey is charged with 'terroristic threatening' in a post-football match row.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims

    MyPillow Inc Chief Executive Mike Lindell must face a defamation lawsuit brought by a voting machine company that the Trump ally falsely accused of rigging the 2020 U.S. election, a Minnesota federal judge ruled on Monday. Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright denied Lindell and MyPillow's motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Smartmatic USA Corp, finding ample evidence that Lindell ignored publicly available information that contradicted his theories.

  • Nvidia Is on Sale and Cathie Wood Is a Big Buyer

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound for Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds may depend in part on an equally battered large-cap technology stock that’s been a long-time favorite of hers -- Nvidia Corp. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinETFs controlle

  • 3 Major Regional Banks to Benefit From Rising Rates, Loans

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and rise in loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like BAC, KEY & BKU are worth considering.

  • Big U.S. bank CEOs to be grilled by Congress on consumer, social issues

    The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. retail banks will be grilled this week by lawmakers on a slew of issues, from the state of the economy to their stances on hot-button issues including abortion and fossil-fuel lending. Payments fraud, boosting diversity, mergers and access to bank branches, are also expected to feature when the CEOs appear before the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committees on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according bank officials, congressional aides and lobbyists. The line-up includes the CEOs of the four largest U.S. banks: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, Citi's Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital

    In this article, we present the list of top 10 stock picks of Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital at the end of the second quarter. If you want to skip the fund’s history, recent performance and details about its overall portfolio, please go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital. […]

  • Even State-Backed China Developers at Risk of Surging Default, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial contagion has spread so far across China’s property industry that even state-backed developers are at risk of surging defaults, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts. Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBad debt climbed to about 29.1% of total p