JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry)

JPMorgan Chase has reached a tentative settlement with some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, following a slew of embarrassing revelations about the late paedophile’s ties to the bank and its executives.

In a joint statement, first reported by the New York Times, the bank and the victims’ lawyers announced on Monday morning that the two parties had reached “an agreement in principle to settle” the lawsuit brought last November by women who were abused by Epstein when they were teenagers and young women.

The terms of the settlement and the value of the payout has not been revealed but the statement said that the agreement was “in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse”.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan prison cell in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking at a high-profile trial in New York in December 2022 and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.