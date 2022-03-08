JPMorgan Removes Russian Bonds From All of Its Fixed-Income Indexes

JPMorgan Removes Russian Bonds From All of Its Fixed-Income Indexes
Sydney Maki and Karl Lester M. Yap
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, following MSCI Inc., Bloomberg LP and other benchmark providers in withdrawing the nation’s assets from key gauges.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia’s debt will be excluded from the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index, the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, the Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index and all of the bank’s other benchmarks, effective March 31, the firm said in a statement Monday.

JPMorgan’s move is the latest in a string of similar announcements from index providers after the nation invaded Ukraine and liquidity for many securities evaporated. Bloomberg is removing Russian bonds from its gauges, and FTSE Russell has said it will do the same. Equities benchmarks from the likes of MSCI and S&P Dow Jones Indices are also taking out securities from the nation.

“It will take a long time to reverse this, which means that financial isolation for Russia will likely take place for an extended period of time, reversing much of the progress Russia had achieved in recent years,” said Mitul Kotecha, the chief emerging Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

Most Impactful

JPMorgan’s decision may be among the most impactful for Russian debt. An estimated $415 billion of assets track the EMBI index and $245 billion follow the GBI-EM gauge, which have both become industry standards for emerging-market investors. The move follows the bank’s standardized approach to indexing “in response to market disruptions” and the subsequent impact on replicating the indexes, JPMorgan’s global head of index research Gloria Kim and others said in the statement.

Read More: How Dumping Russia Is Creating Chaos for Index Funds: QuickTake

Russian debt accounted for 0.6876% of the EMBI Global Diversified gauge and 1.8360% of the GBI-EM Global Diversified index as of March 2. Earlier this month, JPMorgan said it would consider revising its bond indexes as sanctions piled up against Russia, a step that will likely push investment funds that track the benchmarks to stop buying the underlying securities.

Both Russia and Belarus will also be removed from JPMorgan’s suite of indexes focused on environmental, social and governance -- or ESG -- issues.

Ties Severed

Russia’s ties with global markets are being severed, with its foreign reserves frozen, while Moscow’s capital controls and a ban on foreigners selling securities locally have shut the exit for international investors. The nation’s sovereign bonds have been cut to junk status and companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. are pulling out of the country.

“Index-tracking funds will be forced to liquidate and that creates additional momentum for the selloff in Russian assets,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Russia is, as ratings agencies have put it, ‘uninvestable’ as it stands.”

Bloomberg said on Friday that it will remove Russian debt from its fixed-income indexes, with the change set to take place at the end of March. Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, is also the parent company of Bloomberg Index Services Limited, which administers those indexes.

Investor Uncertainty

There’s uncertainty about whether Russian debt owners will get their money back. While the government is paying its bond coupons for now, it is unclear how or when investors will receive their cash, and the nation is at risk of its first debt default since 1998.

Russia’s removal from key bond indexes may be a boon for corporate bonds of India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Dhiraj Bajaj, head of Asian credit at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, said before the JPMorgan announcement.

It’s not the first time JPMorgan has removed a country’s debt from its gauges. Venezuela was phased out of the bank’s benchmarks in 2019 after sanctions followed a disputed presidential election. Nigeria was withdrawn in 2015 from local-currency debt gauges after restrictions on foreign-exchange transactions prompted concerns about a shortage of liquidity.

(Updates to add comments from strategists in fourth, ninth and 11th paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Yes, we need hands': Kitchen pops up in Ukraine's capital

    The field kitchen at a makeshift camp in Ukraine’s capital was a hive of activity Monday, giving volunteers a way to contribute to the war effort -- and providing a much-needed distraction from the harrowing news about Russia’s escalating invasion. Another volunteer at the kitchen, Oleksiy Shevchenko, said: “We are cooking soups, porridge for our military, for civilians and for everyone who needs our help, including hospitals.” Volunteers chopped red peppers and boiled potatoes at the kitchen’s various stations as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened, and as Russian forces intensified their shelling.

  • Euro mired while Ukraine war weighs on growth

    The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine has darkened Europe's economic outlook, while commodity currencies took a breather in their weeks-long rally. The common currency is down 4% on the dollar since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine where fighting is showing no signs of abating. Russia-Ukraine Peace talks have made scant progress and though Germany's opposition to a ban on Russian energy imports knocked oil futures from Monday's 14-year peak, analysts expect the supply shock to hurt European growth.

  • Stolichnaya vodka rebrands to Stoli, in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Stolichnaya vodka rebrands to Stoli, in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Ukraine says it killed another high-ranking Russian military leader

    Vitaliy Gerasimov, a major general of the Russian Army, “was eliminated” near Kharkiv, according to Ukraine’s defense intelligence directorate.

  • Plans to supply fighter jets to Ukraine could be doomed

    Efforts to push the Biden administration into supporting the transfer of Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine appear doomed for both technical and geopolitical reasons.Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for the jets on Saturday during a Zoom call with more than 300 members of Congress, saying they were badly needed if NATO wouldn't establish a "no-fly" zone.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThose jets w

  • German Chancellor Defends Exempting Russian Energy Imports from Sanctions

    German chancellor Olaf Scholz defended Europe's exemption of energy imports from Russia on Monday, saying the continent is dependent on oil and gas imports to supply electricity and heating needs.

  • Wheat Retreats From Record After Surpassing Food-Crisis High

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat retreated from an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders weighed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pre

  • Shonda Rhimes Announces New Murder Mystery Series "The Residence"

    As we continue to reel from the Gucci-infused-chaos of "Inventing Anna," Shondaland is taking a deep dive into the whodunnit crime genre with a new White House-based drama series titled "The Residence." Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland's Betsy Beers, the eight-episode mystery series is almost guaranteed to deliver twists and turns that leave our heads spinning as we frantically tap the rewind button on our remotes.

  • Amazon rainforest reaching tipping point, researchers say

    The world's largest rainforest is fast losing its ability to bounce back from human impacts, researchers say.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine: P&G halting Russian investment and advertising, cutting product offering

    Responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Procter & Gamble said Monday it's cutting back its product offering in Russia and ceasing all marketing and investment in the country.

  • Volkswagen Pulls Out an Unexpected Weapon Against Tesla

    Volkswagen and Tesla will be squaring off in Germany as both companies recently unveiled plans to operate electric vehicle manufacturing plants 140 miles away from each other. Volkswagen just said it would spend some $2.2 billion to build a new manufacturing facility for its Trinity electric vehicle that will be built near its main plant in Wolfsburg. Construction is to begin as early as spring of 2023, Volkswagen said, with the net carbon-neutral Trinity model rolling off the assembly line from 2026.

  • Nvidia, Samsung Face Huge Cyber Attack; You Could Be Next

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • How are higher gas prices impacting local businesses

    How are higher gas prices impacting local businesses

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin

  • They felt like an outsider in their Arizona home. Now they explore self-expression in Japan.

    Living and traveling Japan has been a journey of self-realization and an exercise in creating my own community.

  • How to watch the 2022 Players Championship: TV schedule, live stream info

    The 2022 Players Championship takes place this Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 13 on the Stadium Players Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This year marks the 48th edition of the tournament and the 40th time that the event is being contested at TPC Sawgrass. This year’s field features 144 players,

  • Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes

    Thailand is scrambling to encourage its people to have more babies to arrest a slumping birth rate, offering parents childcare and fertility centres, while also tapping social media influencers to showcase the joys of family life. While Thailand's demographic path is similar to other Asian economies like Japan or Singapore, as an emerging market relying on cheap labour and a growing middle class the implications for Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy are far more profound. "The data reflects a population crisis ... where the mindset towards having children has changed," said Teera Sindecharak, an expert on demography at Thammasat University.

  • Russia will be excluded from all JPMorgan fixed income indexes

    Russia will be excluded from all of JPMorgan's fixed income indexes on March 31, the bank said in a statement on Monday, joining rival index providers that had excluded Russian securities from their indexes after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. JPMorgan had placed Russia on index watch on March 1 after sanctions were imposed on the country. The Wall Street bank runs the widely followed family of sovereign hard-currency indexes EMBI, as well as a corporate debt counterpart CEMBI.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Revealed He's A BTS Stan And Would Want Them To Perform At His And Megan Fox's Wedding

    "I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come."View Entire Post ›

  • US Considers Ban on Russian Oil: What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened low on March 7 and continued to fall, losing 1.25% by mid-morning. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite lost 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively, in a troubling trend...