JPMorgan Removes Russian Bonds From All of Its Fixed-Income Indexes

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, following MSCI Inc., Bloomberg LP and other benchmark providers in withdrawing the nation’s assets from key gauges.

Russia’s debt will be excluded from the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index, the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, the Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index and all of the bank’s other benchmarks, effective March 31, the firm said in a statement Monday.

JPMorgan’s move is the latest in a string of similar announcements from index providers after the nation invaded Ukraine and liquidity for many securities evaporated. Bloomberg is removing Russian bonds from its gauges, and FTSE Russell has said it will do the same. Equities benchmarks from the likes of MSCI and S&P Dow Jones Indices are also taking out securities from the nation.

“It will take a long time to reverse this, which means that financial isolation for Russia will likely take place for an extended period of time, reversing much of the progress Russia had achieved in recent years,” said Mitul Kotecha, the chief emerging Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

JPMorgan’s decision may be among the most impactful for Russian debt. An estimated $415 billion of assets track the EMBI index and $245 billion follow the GBI-EM gauge, which have both become industry standards for emerging-market investors. The move follows the bank’s standardized approach to indexing “in response to market disruptions” and the subsequent impact on replicating the indexes, JPMorgan’s global head of index research Gloria Kim and others said in the statement.

Russian debt accounted for 0.6876% of the EMBI Global Diversified gauge and 1.8360% of the GBI-EM Global Diversified index as of March 2. Earlier this month, JPMorgan said it would consider revising its bond indexes as sanctions piled up against Russia, a step that will likely push investment funds that track the benchmarks to stop buying the underlying securities.

Both Russia and Belarus will also be removed from JPMorgan’s suite of indexes focused on environmental, social and governance -- or ESG -- issues.

Russia’s ties with global markets are being severed, with its foreign reserves frozen, while Moscow’s capital controls and a ban on foreigners selling securities locally have shut the exit for international investors. The nation’s sovereign bonds have been cut to junk status and companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. are pulling out of the country.

“Index-tracking funds will be forced to liquidate and that creates additional momentum for the selloff in Russian assets,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Russia is, as ratings agencies have put it, ‘uninvestable’ as it stands.”

Bloomberg said on Friday that it will remove Russian debt from its fixed-income indexes, with the change set to take place at the end of March. Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, is also the parent company of Bloomberg Index Services Limited, which administers those indexes.

There’s uncertainty about whether Russian debt owners will get their money back. While the government is paying its bond coupons for now, it is unclear how or when investors will receive their cash, and the nation is at risk of its first debt default since 1998.

Russia’s removal from key bond indexes may be a boon for corporate bonds of India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Dhiraj Bajaj, head of Asian credit at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, said before the JPMorgan announcement.

It’s not the first time JPMorgan has removed a country’s debt from its gauges. Venezuela was phased out of the bank’s benchmarks in 2019 after sanctions followed a disputed presidential election. Nigeria was withdrawn in 2015 from local-currency debt gauges after restrictions on foreign-exchange transactions prompted concerns about a shortage of liquidity.

