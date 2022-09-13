JPMorgan Team Says Soft Landing Is More Likely Than Recession

Tassia Sipahutar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A soft landing is becoming the more likely scenario for the global economy, which will continue to provide tailwinds for risky assets, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Recent data pointing to moderating inflation and wage pressures, rebounding growth and stabilizing consumer confidence suggest the world will avoid a recession, a team including Marko Kolanovic and Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote on Monday. Markets can benefit from fiscal stimulus in China, energy support plans in Europe and very low investor sentiment, they said.

“Economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky asset performance than central bank rhetoric,” the strategists wrote. “We maintain a pro-risk stance.”

Positive sentiment has returned to markets in recent days amid hopes that inflation may have peaked, at least in the US. On Monday, the MSCI AC World Index completed its best four-day surge since May, as traders ready for key US consumer price data Tuesday.

JPMorgan argues that a gradual easing in inflation should be positive for cyclical stocks and small cap names, which it prefers along with emerging-market and Chinese equities over “expensive” defensives. It advocates buying the dip in energy shares and keeps an “aggressive” overweight in commodities.

“We maintain that inflation will resolve on its own as distortions fade and that the Fed has over-reacted with 75bps hike,” the team wrote. “We will likely see a Fed pivot, which is positive for cyclical assets.”

The strategists are positive on the dollar and expect US and European bond yield curves to flatten.

JPMorgan is not alone in its view.

Existing data suggest a soft landing is where the global economy is headed, said Isaac Poole, chief investment officer at Oreana Financial Services Ltd., in an interview. “In that scenario, we actually think earnings could be relatively good next year in the US.”

Earnings growth “could surprise on the upside because there has been a lot of pessimism baked in.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • OTPP Is Said to Near Deal to Buy EQT’s Stake in Packaging Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, one of Canada’s largest public-sector pension managers, is nearing a deal to buy a stake in specialty packaging company GPA Global from buyout firm EQT AB, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hund

  • Soft Landing for India Means Fast, If Not Fastest, Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank, which last month vowed to do “whatever it takes” to fight inflation, is expected to refocus efforts toward its own version of a soft landing where it tackles price gains while trying to ensure growth remains among the world’s fastest.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to

  • Dollar Dive Fuels Debate About Whether Greenback Has Topped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s pullback in recent days is prompting speculation about whether the currency’s march higher is coming to an end. Still, there’s a reluctance to write it off just yet. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthUkrainian Successes Raise Russia

  • Those Who Think the Fed Will Temper Its Hawkish Tone Likely Will Be Burned Again

    You can tell little Charlie not to touch the hot stove until you're blue in the face, but he probably won't learn his lesson until he is in tears nursing a first-degree burn. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) can scream from the rooftops their desire to raise interest rates and keep them elevated for a sustained period every other week. Beginning around mid-July, the stock market rallied sharply on the belief that as soon as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) quit rising, the Fed not only would pause its rate hike campaign but would talk about rate cuts.

  • Oil Swings After Three-Day Advance on Demand Concerns, Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed global demand concerns against the tailwind from a weaker dollar, ahead of a US inflation report that will shape Federal Reserve policy and appetite for risk.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthUkrainian Success

  • Nio Stock Soars Toward Buy Point Analyst Touts Two Drivers For Tesla China Rival

    After unexpected speed bumps, China EV startup's time to shine could be here, analyst said. Nio stock soared.

  • UBS to Raise Dividend, Exceed Buyback After Deal Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG plans to raise the dividend for this year by 10% and will probably exceed a target for share buybacks, as it returns excess capital to investors following the cancellation of its Wealthfront acquisition.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This

  • Yellen Says No Strong Labor Market in Long Run If Inflation High

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she remains hopeful the US economy can avoid recession, but added that Americans understand the need for the Federal Reserve to conquer inflation.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Extend Gains as Dollar Drops, Yields Fall: Markets WrapCredit Card Firms to Start Implementi

  • Banks Kick Off $4 Billion Citrix Bond Sale as Loan Draws Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks have kicked off the second part of a $15 billion debt package for the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc., as they look to offload risky loans they’ve been stuck with for months.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthUkrainian Successes R

  • August CPI report will be ‘another soft one,’ Goldman Sachs chief economist says

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about inflation, the path of the Fed, the outlook for the economy, and a potential freight rail strike.

  • JPMorgan slashes EM corporate debt issuance forecast by a third

    Investment bank JPMorgan slashed its forecast for developing world corporate debt issuance by a third on Monday, the latest sign of the economic pressures poorer countries are now facing. The amount of bonds emerging market companies and governments have been able to sell this year has plunged as surging global borrowing costs have left many either unwilling or unable to tap the international markets. "The primary market remains subdued with little signs of pick-up, compelling us to revise down our 2022 (EM corporate) issuance forecast once more to $260 billion from $400 billion," JPMorgan analysts said in a research note.

  • Market is ‘going to remain resilient’ despite volatility, strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market swings, inflation, volatility, rate hike expectations, tracking digital currencies, and the state of the economy.

  • Ukraine calls for more Western arms after Russian setback

    ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian troops move to consolidate control over a large swath of northeastern territory seized back from Russia. Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum. A senior U.S. military official said Russia has largely ceded territory near Kharkiv in the northeast and pulled many of its troops back over the border.

  • Latest Inflation Numbers Should Show a Slowdown. There’s a Long Way to Go.

    Economists forecast the consumer price index fell 0.1% and slowed to an 8% annual pace—not enough to derail the Fed's rate-hike plans.

  • SEC charges VMware with misleading investors by obscuring financial performance

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it has charged cloud computing company VMware Inc with misleading investors by obscuring its financial performance. The company was charged with misleading investors about its order backlog management practices, which the agency said enabled it to push revenue into future quarters by delaying product deliveries to customers, thereby concealing the company's slowing performance relative to its projections. Without admitting or denying the findings in the SEC's order, VMware consented to a cease-and-desist order and will pay an $8 million penalty, the SEC said.

  • Lyft (LYFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Lyft (LYFT) closed the most recent trading day at $18.19, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session.

  • Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California

    Texas has never lacked self-belief, especially when it comes to touting tax advantages it has over other states. Well, not so fast, Lone Star Staters -- you could be paying higher taxes than even...

  • China's Mid-Autumn Festival tourism hit by COVID curbs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The number of trips taken over China's three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday shrank, with tourism revenue also falling, official data showed, as strict COVID-19 rules discouraged people from travelling. China has been battling to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant, imposing lockdowns of various degrees to stop its spread this year and stepping up curbs and restrictions when necessary. Authorities in general have also urged people to refrain from non-essential trips in the run-up to a week-long National Day holiday next month and a Communist Party Congress in mid-October.

  • Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range

    Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday. The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a new 20-gigawatt-hour U.S. manufacturing plant in 2026, founder and Chief Executive Mujeeb Ijaz said in an interview. Other battery companies are developing anode-free designs, but ONE’s Gemini battery appears to be unique in that it uses cells with two different cell chemistries, including one for everyday driving and a second to extend driving range on longer trips.

  • Marketmind: Inflated hopes?

    Traders in Asia hit pause on four days of selling dollars and buying stocks as focus turns on U.S. inflation figures set for release at 1230 GMT. Today's data will frame the Fed's policy meeting next week and set the tone for weeks to come. Consumers' inflation expectations are falling, Monday's New York Fed survey showed, and markets are hoping for another signal that the inflation peak is firmly in the rear-view mirror.