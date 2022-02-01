JPMorgan Turns Bullish on These 2 Stocks; Sees at Least 40% Upside Potential

TipRanks
·6 min read

What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets.

“[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trigger an equity rebound. Expectations are so hawkish at this point, we believe the bar for a positive surprise from the Fed at the current juncture is fairly low,” Lakos-Bujas noted.

The stock analysts at JPMorgan are following the strategy team’s lead, and finding stocks with a bullish outlook going on from here. Their comments make some interesting reading, as do their predictions of 40% upside or better. Let's take a closer look.

GitLab (GTLB)

We’ll start by looking at GitLab, a DevOps platform that allows enterprise customers to develop software with both speed and efficiency while maximizing the overall return of the final software product. The platform allows for collaborative planning, building, deployment, and security in the development process. GitLab is an ‘open core’ company, meaning customers can use the basic platform for free as an open source system; the company sells proprietary upgrades and add-ons by subscription.

The open core model has been successful for GitLab. The company was founded back in 2014, and since then has seen its base expand to some 30 million users. This number includes 1 million active license users – the source of revenue – and 2,500 members of an active community of users and developers who offer contributions to the open source base software.

GitLab jumped the IPO bandwagon last year, taking advantage of the bullish market trends to go public and raise capital. The IPO opened in October; the company put 10.4 million shares of common stock on the market at $77 each – and then saw the stock jump to more than $100 on its first day of trading. GitLab raised approximately $650 million through its initial offering. Since then, however, the stock has fallen sharply, by some 41% from its first-day closing price.

In December, GitLab reported its first quarterly results as a public company, for Q3 of fiscal year 2022. The release showed a strong 58% year-over-year revenue gain, from $42.2 million in the year-ago quarter to $66.8 million in the current report. GitLab’s revenue was supported by even stronger increases in the customer base, with a 66% gain in customers with more than $5,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and a 73% gain in customers with more than $100,000 in ARR.

These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Sterling Auty's optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for JPMorgan, Auty sees GitLab holding a strong position for long-term growth.

"The company has been expanding its modules available at an industry-leading clip since 2012 and is unmatched in its completeness. In addition, the company’s leadership team and culture offers significant competitive advantages. We believe we are moving past the software bear market that started November 12, 2021 and, since 2000, companies with solid beat and raise growth profiles outperform in the 12 months after a bear market. We believe GTLB is one of those companies," Auty explained.

In line with these comments, Auty bumped his stance on GitLab from Neutral (i.e. Hold) to Overweight (i.e. Buy) and set a price target of $99. This target implies a hefty one-year upside of ~47%. (To watch Auty’s track record, click here)

The Strong Buy consensus rating on GitLab, held up by an 8 to 2 split between Buy and Hold reviews, shows that Auty’s Wall Street colleagues agree with his bullish stance. The stock is selling for $67.56 and has a $121.33 average price target, even more bullish than Auty allows – and indicating room for an additional 79% of upside this year. (See GTLB stock forecast on TipRanks)

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)

The second stock we’re looking at is ChargePoint, a leader in the EV charging network ecosystem in both the US and in Europe. ChargePoint’s 5,000+ commercial fleet customers include more than three-fourths of the Fortune 50 companies, and its 163,000+ networked charging points give it a 70% market share in the North American and European networked EV charging markets.

ChargePoint had a good year last year, as far as the top line shows. Revenues rose in 2021, and the 3Q results – the last reported – came in at $65 million, for a 79% year-over-year increase. In the wake of the strong revenue result, the company raised its full-year 2021 revenue estimate to the range of $235 million to $240 million, a 3.2% increase at the midpoint.

Despite rising sales, ChargePoint’s stock is down. The shares were volatile in 2021, but the falling-off trend was clear – and CHPT is down 63% in the last 12 months.

However, JPMorgan’s Bill Peterson sees several reasons for investors to assume a turnaround for ChargePoint, and writes that the current pullback equals an opportunity.

“We have developed more confidence around the ChargePoint story. Given the stock’s recent pullback, we see a good opportunity for investors... Specifically, the company is well-positioned to benefit from growth in all customer verticals in the US, and increasingly so in Europe…. we think investors may be too pessimistic on ChargePoint’s expenses and path to profitability; for us, the added investments in its go-to market efforts are key to seed the company’s target markets. Thus, the reward should be strong, sustainable growth with an expanding customer base,” Peterson wrote.

These comments support Peterson’s upgrade of CHPT from Neutral (i.e. Hold) to Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $20 price target shows his confidence in a 40% one-year upside potential. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here.)

The mix of views on ChargePoint shows how Wall Street is cautiously bullish here; the Moderate Buy rating is based on a combination of 7 Buys and 4 Holds. The stock’s $27.09 average price target implies ~90% upside from the trading price of $14.24. (See CHPT stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • As iPad Sales Fall, Apple Has a Surprise Hardware Winner

    Before the pandemic, personal computer (PC) sales declined steadily from a peak of 365 million globally that year to a low of 260 million in 2018. This led to a bump in sales for Apple's Mac that has been sustained for quite a while. Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the strong sales during the company's first-quarter earnings call in response to a question from Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • Questor: it is time to sail away from this cruise ship operator in search of a safer harbour

    Carnival’s full-year results last week showed just how different the world feels compared to when this column first analysed the cruise ship operator in July 2019.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 11.3%, can be your rock during periods of heightened volatility.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • This REIT Is Paying a Monster Dividend in 2022

    Just ask timberland owner Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY). The real estate investment trust (REIT) cashed in on higher lumber prices last year to generate record cash flow. Here's a look at payment trends and what investors can expect from the timberland REIT in the future.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

    Here's a sneak peek of four semiconductor stocks, which hold the potential to surpass estimates this reporting cycle.

  • 2 Incredibly Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in February

    Although value stocks have largely been out of fashion since the end of the 2008 financial crisis, these tried and true wealth creators are poised to make a furious comeback in 2022. The core reason is the Federal Reserve's plan to boost interest rates multiple times this year in an attempt to tamp down inflation. What's important to understand is that tighter monetary policies by the U.S. central bank have historically been bad news for pure-play growth stocks, but a boon for classic value equities.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders a lot through the years. Most importantly, under his direction, Berkshire has handily beaten the market. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks to buy in February.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Ready to Be a Millionaire Investor? There's Only 2 Things You Need to Do

    Amassing a $1 million investment portfolio may seem like it would require a lot of money and investing talent. The simplest and most surefire way to end up with a $1 million nest egg is to consistently invest in a reliable investment that provides predictable returns. S&P 500 index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track the performance of the S&P 500 financial index.