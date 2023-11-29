JPMorgan's Dimon: Democrats should boost Nikki Haley

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urged Democrats to support Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential primary, arguing that she offers a strong alternative to former President Donald Trump.

“If you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you to help Nikki Haley, too. Give them a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump,” Dimon, who leads the country’s largest commercial bank, said onstage at the 2023 DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

Dimon has been talking up Haley in recent weeks as the former South Carolina governor has gained in the polls. While she’s still trailing well behind Trump, she has won endorsements from an influential super PAC backed by the Koch network and has started to fundraise with Wall Street heavyweights.

When pressed if he’d support “anything but Trump,” Dimon pushed back.

“I would never say. He might be the president, I have to live with that too,” he said.

The banker also urged liberals, particularly New York City residents, to stop looking down on "ultra MAGA" Americans.

"You're insulting a large group of people," he said, later adding that both sides could benefit from listening to each other. "I just think people [should] stop denigrating each other all the time because people take a point of view that is different than yours."