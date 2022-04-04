JPMorgan's Dimon warns of potential $1 billion loss from Russia exposure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Matt Scuffham
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamie Dimon
    Jamie Dimon
    American banking executive

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Matt Scuffham

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon warned on Monday that the bank could lose about $1 billion on its Russia exposure, the first time it has detailed the extent of its potential losses resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

In his keenly watched annual letter to shareholders, the chairman and chief executive of the biggest U.S. bank by assets also urged the United States to increase its military presence in Europe and reiterated a call for it to develop a plan to ensure energy security for itself and its allies.

Dimon did not provide details on JPMorgan's potential loss number or a time frame but said the bank was concerned about the secondary impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on companies and countries. Russia calls its actions a "special operation."

Global banks have detailed their exposure to Russia in recent weeks but Dimon is the most high-profile world business leader yet to comment on the broader impact of the conflict.

"America must be ready for the possibility of an extended war in Ukraine with unpredictable outcomes. We should prepare for the worst and hope for the best," he wrote. (For five key takeaways from Dimon's letter, click on)

Dimon addressed the relationship between the United States and China and said the United States should revamp its supply chain to restrict its scope to suppliers within the United States or to only include "completely friendly allies". He urged the United States to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), one of the world's biggest multinational trade deals.

Commenting on the macroeconomic environment, Dimon said the number of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes "could be significantly higher than the market expects." He also detailed the bank's rising expenses, in part due to technology investments and acquisition costs.

The letter is Dimon's 17th as CEO. While Dimon is not the only CEO of a top U.S. bank to write such letters, his have become must-reads among Wall Street's elite and policymakers for the view they provide into his political and economic ideas.

'FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET'

This year's letter comes as the Russia-Ukraine war and high inflation are hurting the economy, and as Dimon faces new skepticism from investors over expenses.

Some question his plans to increase spending on the bank's information technology and campaigns to take market share in businesses and geographies where JPMorgan currently trails competitors, such as in Germany and the United Kingdom.

JPMorgan decided earlier this year to hold its first investor day since the pandemic began to address doubts about its spending plans. The meeting will be held on May 23.

Dimon has spent more than a decade building what he calls the bank's "fortress balance sheet," and he said it is now robust enough that JPMorgan could withstand losses of $10 billion or more and "still be in very good shape."

While Dimon wrote that he is not worried about the bank's exposure to Russia, he said the war in Ukraine will slow the global economy and will impact geopolitics for decades.

"We are facing challenges at every turn: a pandemic, unprecedented government actions, a strong recovery after a sharp and deep global recession, a highly polarized U.S. election, mounting inflation, a war in Ukraine and dramatic economic sanctions against Russia," he said.

On acquisitions, Dimon said that the bank will be reducing stock buybacks over the next year to meet capital increases required by federal rules "and because we have made some good acquisitions that we believe will enhance the future of our company."

JPMorgan has been on a buying spree, spending nearly $5 billion on acquisitions over the past 18 months. Dimon said that will increase "incremental investment expenses" by roughly $700 million this year.

Investments in technology will add $2 billion to expenses this year, Dimon said.

(Editing by Michelle Price and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

    Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday, despite uncertainty over payment terms and as European leaders called for more sanctions against Moscow after war crimes allegations in Ukraine. Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany's Mallnow point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed.

  • Mets GM Billy Eppler comments on Miguel Castro- Joely Rodriguez trade with Yankees | Mets Spring Training

    For the first time since 2108, the Mets pulled off a deal with the Yankees, sending righthander Miguel Castro across town for lefty Joely Rodriguez.

  • Sudan general who led coup threatens to expel UN envoy

    Sudan’s top general threatened to expel the U.N. envoy to the country, accusing him of “flagrant interference” in the country’s affairs. Friday’s comments by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, came less than a week after U.N. envoy Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading for “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis. Sudan plunged into turmoil following an October military coup led by Burhan removed a Western-backed transitional government.

  • Watch: Johnny Bench introduced as first-base coach for Savannah Bananas

    The Savannah Bananas - the self-proclaimed "World Famous Baseball Circus" - visited Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Iraq oil exports $11.07 bn in March, highest for 50 years

    Iraq exported $11.07 billion of oil last month, the highest level for half a century, as crude prices soared amid shortfall fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the oil ministry said.

  • U.S. stock futures edge higher as investors prepare for steep rise in interest rates

    U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday as investors digest the ramifications of what's likely to be an imminent steep increase in interest rates.

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open: ‘Fox and Friends’ Tiptoes Around Will Smith and Focuses on ‘Woke Disney’

    James Austin Johnson's Trump also made an appearance to discuss the Jan. 6 attack

  • Stocks stall as West considers more sanctions against Russia

    Global equity markets made a cautious start on Monday amid talk of more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve fuelled recession worries further. Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes following civilian deaths near Kyiv. "I think that's the key driver over the near term what happens with the sanctions if they peak here or not," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

  • Pakistan's president dissolves Parliament

    The political turmoil caused the country’s security agencies to lock down the capital of Islamabad.

  • Iran welcomes Yemen truce, urges political solution

    Iran on Saturday welcomed a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Tehran, and called for seeking a negotiated solution to the seven-year conflict. "Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the move could be a prelude to a complete lifting of a blockade and a permanent establishment of a ceasefire in order to find a political solution to the Yemen crisis," Iranian state media reported. Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powerhouses, are bitter rivals but they launched direct talks last year as global powers try to salvage a nuclear pact with Iran and as U.N.-led efforts to end the Yemen war have had little success before the truce due to start on Saturday.

  • Russia to ask U.N. Security Council again to discuss Bucha 'provocations'

    Britain's mission to the United Nations, which holds the presidency of the 15-member council for April, had said the Council would hold a scheduled discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday, and not meet on Monday as requested by Russia. "Today Russia will again demand that the U.N. Security Council convene in connection with the criminal provocations of Ukrainian servicemen and radicals in this city," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

  • Pakistan's top court to meet as PM Khan clings on to power

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's top court is due to meet on Monday to consider a bid by Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a general election after his party blocked a no-confidence vote and he dissolved parliament to prevent an opposition attempt to oust him. Former cricket star Khan lost his majority in parliament last week as his opponents built their support in advance of the vote of no-confidence that had been due on Sunday. But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the no-confidence motion that Khan had widely been expected to lose, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional.

  • 'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia. The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

  • Former President Donald Trump is back in Michigan for rally

    Former President Donald Trump's "Save America" rally takes place Saturday at Washington Township. Here's a schedule of events and more.

  • Imran Khan: Support for Pakistan PM despite likely defeat

    Pakistan's prime minister remains a political force despite a likely defeat in a no-confidence vote.

  • Horrors of Bucha Drive Europe Toward Adding Sanctions on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said that work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine, condemning “in the strongest possible terms” alleged atrocities committed against civilians.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Ou

  • European Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise, Treasuries Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and U.S. index futures gained as traders weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war, with peace talks set to resume amid a new push for stiffer sanctions on Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wa

  • Cuomo’s possible comeback bid puts Democrats on edge

    Andrew Cuomo has New York Democrats biting their nails as he considers a disruptive entry into the state’s gubernatorial race, threatening to turn it into one of the nation’s most acrimonious midterm contests. In remarks, a television ad blitz and renewed public appearances, the former governor, who resigned in disgrace last year, has indicated he…

  • Iran blames U.S. for halt to Vienna nuclear talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference. "Washington should make political decision for the deal's revival," he said, adding that Tehran would "not wait forever".

  • Dua Lipa Dips Into the Archives Wearing Vintage Versace Bondage Dress at 2022 Grammy Awards

    The singer paired old with new for her latest red carpet look.