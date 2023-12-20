JPS Board votes to close 11 schools, merge 2 more in 2024

Thirteen Jackson Public Schools are closing or being merged.

The JPS Board of Trustees made it official in a 5-1 vote Tuesday evening after months of deliberations and community forums discussing the optimization plan. Board Member Cynthia Thompson, who represents Ward 6, was the only one opposed. She was in tears after the vote.

"Jackson Public Schools is at an inflection point. If we don't take action right now, we could jeopardize the entire district," Superintendent Errick Greene told the board before the vote. "As hard as it might be, it's time. It's time to take action."

Thompson called for an amendment before the vote to remove Wingfield High School from the list of schools to be closed. But the amendment failed in a 3-3 vote.

Jackson Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene speaks during the Jackson Public Schools District board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

These schools will be closed or consolidated:

Dawson Elementary School (closed)

Lake Elementary School (closed)

Lester Elementary School (closed)

Marshall Elementary School (closed)

Raines Elementary School (closed)

Sykes Elementary School (closed)

Shirley Elementary School (closed)

G.N. Smith Elementary School (closed)

Obama Elementary School (consolidated with Northwest IB)

Wells APAC Elementary School(consolidated with Bailey APAC)

Chastain Middle School (closed)

Whitten Middle School (closed)

Wingfield High School (closed)

The closing schools will shutter in advance of the 2024-25 school year.

According to Greene, the benefits of the plan include clearing up funding to reinvest in buildings that aren't closing, provide stable staffing and extend the district's offerings in athletics and the arts.

The optimization plan was first proposed by Greene back in October. The main reasons for the plan are declining enrollment, expensive investments in the school's facilities and issues with staffing teachers.

Of the 55 Jackson Public Schools, 16 were initially recommended for closure, including 13 elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school. Greene recommended cutting down the list to 13 during the Dec. 5 Board of Trustees meeting.

The decision to lessen the number of schools was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the district's resources, as well as the number of students who attend the schools in the area, Greene said at the Dec. 5 meeting.

Greene also proposed the relocation of both Obama Elementary School to Northwest Middle School and Wells APAC to Bailey Middle School in 2025 due to ongoing renovations.

Four Jackson residents spoke at the start of the meeting, urging the members of the school board to not close the schools, specifically Wingfield High School in southwest Jackson.

Andrew Watson, Wingfield High School Head Football Coach, speaks against the consolidation of schools during the Jackson Public Schools District board meeting on Tuesday.

Andrew Watson, the head football coach at Wingfield, told the board that closing the high school would be a detriment to the surrounding communities.

Senator Hillman Frazier and Representative Chris Bell, of the Mississippi House of Representatives, both attended the meeting in support of the optimization plan.

Frazier, who represents District 27 in the Mississippi State Senate, told the board that the state legislature funds schools based on population. A former JPS student himself, Frazier said the school does not get the funding it does when he was in school, back when the district had 30,000 students enrolled.

He also told the board that once the schools are closed, it's imperative to find a way to repurpose the buildings.

Greene said there are already plans to launch a Facilities Advisory Committee to help figure out the best way to repurpose the buildings. He said 23 people who have already expressed interest in serving on the committee. Also, the district has secured funding to hire a consultant to staff the advisory committee to help field interests in specific buildings.

