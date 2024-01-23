All JPS schools to resume in-person learning Wednesday

Jackson Public Schools officials announced Tuesday that all schools in the district will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, after experiencing water pressure and heating challenges.

The following schools will be temporarily relocated, due to continued challenges with their water systems:

Marshall/Isable Elementary to Walton Elementary

Key Elementary to North Jackson Elementary

Lester Elementary to Lake Elementary

Buses will adhere to their regular routes for student pick-up at the usual times. Students will be bused from their home school to the relocated sites, where teachers will provide instruction, officials said. At the end of the school day, students will be transported back to their home school for dismissal.

JPS officials said afterschool programming will resume at normal sites and times.

