JPS Testing Coordinator
Jackson Public Schools testing coordinator wants job back
Jackson Public Schools testing coordinator wants job back
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
There are a few different potential reasons why Gaetz might see it in his self-interest to send the House – and the Republican party – into disorder and uncertainty.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
The Nasdaq led losses as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Fed rate cut anytime soon.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Electronic devices including cellphones, TVs and radios across the nation are expected to simultaneously blare out an emergency alert Wednesday. Here's what to know and why it's happening.
Automata, a company that combines software and hardware to automate science labs around the globe, has raised $40 million in an equity-based round of funding, as the U.K.-based startup looks to double down on recent growth across Europe and the U.S. Founded out of London in 2015, Automata in its original guise targeted myriad industries seeking to automate repetitive manual tasks using a configurable, desktop-based robotic arm dubbed Eva. Thus, Automata 2.0 was born, constituting a new hardware and software stack capable of connecting and integrating the different steps involved in lab-based experimentation and testing, with a specific focus on genomics and cell biology use cases.
We now have full pricing for Volvo's entry-level EX30 electric crossover, sporting up to 275 miles of range on a single charge.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Score it for almost 40% off!
Sparx, a startup out to manage financial operations for enterprises, secured $3.1 million in seed capital to continue developing its free suite of automated products meant to save companies money on their recurring expenses. Childhood friends Ricky Pati and Niko Fotopoulos started the company after also working together at other early-stage companies. “Sparx is at its core a Truebill for businesses,” CEO Pati told TechCrunch.
No more excuses. The Celtics surrounded Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with two more All-Star-caliber players to form the league's most talented six-man front. What becomes of it is on them.
Dave Clark, the former Amazon executive who was ousted as CEO of Flexport just a year into the job, fired back at its founder and board, calling recent reporting on the logistics company "deeply concerning." Clark made the comments Monday in a lengthy post on social media site X following a report from CNBC that provided new information about his last days at Flexport, a freight forwarding and customs brokerage startup valued at $8 billion. Clark, who was handpicked by founder Ryan Petersen to take the top job, said he discovered extensive problems when he joined Flexport in September 2022, including a "revenue forecasting model that was consistently providing overly optimistic outputs."
Score comfort, support and a massive discount.
"Where did I get that idea that I had to look special?" The post ‘My hair was a way to make myself hypervisible’: One Asian creator reflects on return to natural hair color after 7 years appeared first on In The Know.
The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
The expectations for her at the pro level remain high as the face of a franchise seeking a long-awaited return to the postseason and another title. Boston has eclipsed some of those expectations already, including a unanimous Rookie of the Year award.
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?
India's state-owned logistics portal has fixed misconfigurations and vulnerabilities that exposed sensitive personal data and various state and private trade records. Called the National Logistics Portal-Marine, the website made the sensitive and private data public due to misconfigured Amazon S3 buckets. It also carried a JavaScript file that included login credentials into the web source code.
Humane has unveiled the Ai Pin in full at a Paris fashion show (Humane x Coperni) as a way to show off the device's new form factor.
Meet Pivot, a new French startup that wants to overhaul spend management solutions. Pivot wants to work with young companies that are growing fast and feel like they need a procurement solution. Instead of picking a legacy business spend management system from an ERP vendor, Pivot wants to be the first (and last) procurement system for these companies.