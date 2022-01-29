Jr. Prom: Monte Vista Principal Requests Oakland Rule Change

DANVILLE, CA — Monte Vista High School Principal Dr. Kevin Ahern is asking the City of Oakland to reconsider its emergency vaccination ordinance so that all juniors who test negative for COVID-19 can attend the junior prom.

The school found itself in an uncomfortable position after the City of Oakland passed an emergency ordinance on Dec. 21 requiring proof of full vaccination (two shots) in order to attend indoor events, effective Feb. 1. Because the Scottish Rite Center, where Monte Vista has long held its junior prom, has no outdoor facilities, the school had to limit junior prom attendance to fully vaccinated students.

The district’s other three high schools are having their proms at Lake Chalet, which has an outdoor option, so unvaccinated students with negative test results will be allowed to attend and remain outdoors.

On Friday, Ahern sent an email to Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin asking him to consider allowing high schools leasing venues in Oakland that only have indoor gathering options to follow broader Alameda County guidelines, which allow either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. This exception applies to individuals wishing to enter Oakland City Hall.

Under Ahern’s proposal, unvaccinated students would receive a COVID test on the Monte Vista campus on Feb. 11, the day before the prom. The school would administer the tests. This exception would only apply to Monte Vista students, not their guests, or adult staff or volunteers.

Ahern pointed out that Monte Vista students already spend every weekday together regardless of vaccination status, and junior students are minors who might not have control over whether or not they’re vaccinated. He also pointed out that the timing of the announcement prevents students who wish to get vaccinated to go to the prom from receiving both doses in time.

“We hope that you will agree this is a reasonable proposal that will support all of our students in an equitable manner, honor the tradition that they look forward to for many years and will provide an avenue for other high schools to access indoor venues within the City of Oakland,” Ahern wrote.

It is unlikely that the city will alter an ordinance in just a few weeks, but district spokesperson Ilana Samuels told Patch that Ahern sent the email out of a “heartfelt desire and hope that somehow the City Administrator can indeed make a change or at least have an influence on this.” Initially, the district considered changing the venue, but it would have lost thousands on a deposit, and it is unlikely it would have found anywhere else other than the school to hold the event.

