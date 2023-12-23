JRA 'moving forward' with one year left to meet DEP sewer requirements

Dec. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One year remains for the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to come into compliance with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order to relieve the overload conditions and eliminate the sanitary sewer overflows from its system and the Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Failure to do so could result in a significant increase in civil fines.

JRA is required to pay $1,000 for each month in which a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) occurs prior to the agreement's current Dec. 31, 2024, deadline.

That number will jump to $10,000 per month on Jan. 1, 2025.

Tom Kakabar, of The EADS Group, the authority's engineering firm, wrote in an email that "the JRA remains focused on compliance with terms of its Consent Order and Agreement with the PaDEP. Continuing with these obligations, the JRA is planning activities to seal SSOs as well as to complete various administrative and maintenance activities necessary to protect the integrity of its infrastructure investments."

The authority, which oversees Johnstown Regional Sewage, originally entered the state-mandated consent agreement on Aug. 25, 2009, with the goal of reducing inflow and infiltration that pollutes local water and increases demands on the Dornick Point plant.

The target is to get the flow to the treatment plant under 100 gallons per person per day — also calculated as 635 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit.

The rate has been approximately 110 gallons per person per day in 2023 — compared to about 190 in 2018, which Kakabar referred to as "an unusually wet year, or an outlier to the data," and around 150 in 2019.

"The average daily flow to the Dornick Point WWTP has decreased from 10.7 million gallons per day (mgd) for the year ending December 31, 2018, to 6.1 million gallons per day average for 11 of 12 months during 2023," Kakabar wrote. "This is a reduction of wastewater delivered to the plant of 4.6 mgd (or) 1.679 billion gallons per year removed from the sanitary sewer collection system."

Kakabar added: "Thus, any month when the average flow to the plant is less than 5.4 mgd is a good news story for the Johnstown Regional Sewer System. Flows less than 5.4 mgd are being experienced much, much, much more frequently than they ever have."

JRA has finished most upgrades to its sewer lines and interceptors.

As part of the project, residential and business properties connected to the system have been required to pass pressure tests. That usually necessitates work being done, often including digging up basement floors.

By the end of November, 20,542 out of the 25,564 structures linked to the authority's lines — or 80.36% — were pressure-tested. JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said she "can't imagine that we're going to hit the (remaining) 20% in a year," but spoke optimistically about the work that has already been done and that continues.

"The 80% number, although we do have a ways to go, I feel that we're definitely moving forward a lot quicker than many have expected," Komar said. "I know many folks talk that this has been going on for 10 years, but still to get 80% in compliance throughout our whole system, I think, definitely is an accomplishment."

Eighteen municipal sewer systems are connected to JRA lines that feed into Dornick Point.

Daisytown, Dale and East Conemaugh are 100% pressure tested. Pegasus, Jackson-East Taylor and Brownstown are over 98%. On the low end, only 20% of properties in Southmont have met the requirement.

All of the municipalities have their own consent orders with the DEP.

The City of Johnstown accounts for more than one-third of the customers. As of the end of November, 66.29% — 5,931 out of 8,947 — properties were pressure-tested.

Johnstown's consent order deadline is Dec. 31, 2026.

"I feel like we're well-situated to meet all of the requirements of the consent order by the new stipulated deadline," said Michael Kerr, resident manager of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, which owns the city's sewer lines. "Obviously, I would prefer to see more properties having pressure tests completed. But, with that being said, we are moving in the right direction and having more of the pressure tests completed year after year."

GJWA plans to seal off the laterals to more than 700 abandoned properties in the city, while residents will also continue work on their private lines.

"In three years, it's pretty plausible that we'll have over 2,000 more of these taken care of and be down to the very last few of the accounts that need to have the work completed," Kerr said.

The water authority also operates the Westmont system, where 77.86% are pressure tested.

Properties in Johnstown and Westmont are currently charged $53 per 6,000 gallons of water per month. There is currently a $25 monthly noncompliance surcharge for any property that has not been pressure-tested. That fine will increase to $50 per month on Jan. 1 and to $75 per month on July 1.

JRA also charges more for private systems that are not watertight.