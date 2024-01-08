JRA receives $2.1 million from Rep. Bennie Thompson to improve Union Station in Jackson

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson presented a $2.1 million check to the Jackson Redevelopment Authority on Monday for renovations at Jackson's Union Station, according to a press release.

The funds are intended to invest in the future of Greyhound, which returned bus services in December of last year.

Over the past month, travelers from Jackson and surrounding communities have had daily access to eastbound and westbound routes, connecting them to Greyhound's network of more than 1,700 destinations nationwide.

"Greyhound is an essential service for many Jacksonians, including workers, students, veterans and active-duty military, and local businesses," Thompson said in the news release. "This funding will help build infrastructures that boost Jackson's economy while creating a more equitable transportation system throughout the region."

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson speaks during a Monday press conference regarding a $2.1 million check for Union Station renovations.

JRA officials said they will use Union Station as a way to build economic growth in the capital city.

Officials also said the million-dollar investment will aid in the expansion of city's transit infrastructure. The expansion includes providing recommendations for station accessibility, redevelopment and equity planning guidance for active transportation.

“Greyhound is so pleased to resume service to Jackson,” Gilda Brewton, regional vice president for Greyhound, said in the release. “We are grateful to the JRA for their invaluable help in making this happen. As we begin the new year, Greyhound looks forward to providing convenient, affordable bus travel to the great people of Jackson and surrounding areas.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Union Station gets millions after Jackson Greyhound returns