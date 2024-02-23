A-J's Pick: Girl Scout Cookie edition. Here's our ranking of Girl Scout cookies

Staff from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal tried eight various Girl Scout Cookies last week to create the "A-J's Official Girl Scout Cookies Rankings."

It's Girl Scout cookie season and the debate is on about what cookie is best.

Several Avalanche-Journal news staffers tried to weigh in on the debate. Alana Edgin, Gabriel Monte and Mateo Rosiles gathered last week in the A-J's downtown conference room, with a box of each available Girl Scout cookie - eight boxes in total. After much sampling and a long debate, they determined the A-J's Official Girl Scout Cookie Ranking.

Before getting to the rankings, we wanted to give a quick shoutout to our cookie provider - Emma Esqueda, a Girl Scout and 5th-grader who plays as a defender on A-J Editor Adam Young's Sole Sisters soccer team.

The following are the team's expert findings. (Note: This ranking does not reflect the views of the Avalanche-Journal editorial board or the editor, who likes Thin Mints and Caramel DeLites)

#1 Pick: Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos

Alana notes: It's a classic sandwich cookie with a good peanut butter-to-cookie ratio, and it is not overly crunchy. I recommend this as the perfect office cookie snack, especially since I have an entire box in my office. Everyone needs an emergency cookie.

Gabe's notes: I was surprised at how much I liked this cookie. It had a satisfying crunch to it and the peanut butter filling balanced the sweetness of the cookie.

Mateo's notes: This was a fantastic cookie. It had a nice crunch to it and the peanut butter wasn't too strong. Overall, it's well deserved to be chosen as our number 1 pick.

#2 Pick: Toast-Yay!

Alana's notes: This is one of my favorites. Cinnamon Toast Crunch was my favorite cereal growing up, and this meets that craving. The icing on the bottom of the cookie also helps the cookie to not be a crumbly, crunchy mess, and I appreciate a softer bite. Toast-Yay! is quite cinnamon-forward, so cinnamon-lovers should give this one a try.

Gabe's notes: Definitely a cookie I'd pair with milk to cut down on the sweetness but the cinnamon wasn't overpowering. It's one of those snacks that you reach for on a bad day.

Mateo's notes: Personally, not for me. It tasted like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and was very cinnamony, but the cookies were very light and crunchy, which I liked about it.

#3 Pick: Trefoils

Alana's notes: This cookie leaned toward a graham cracker texture, and tasted like a simple cookie. It isn't going to rock anyone's world flavor-wise, but it is a cookie that goes with everything and every mood.

Gabe's notes: It's the first cookie I finished during the taste test. I couldn't stop after the first bite until it was gone. It's a cookie that doesn't rely on other ingredients to stand out. It's perfect on it's own -- goodness and warmth realized in a sweet disc.

Mateo's notes: I dub this cookie as the "West Texas Cookie" since it was a straightforward shortbread cookie. Didn't need anything flavor profile to show that you can use this cookie in a wide array of desserts or eat it by itself.

#4 Pick: Caramel DeLites/Somoas

Alana's notes: Every season, I will buy at least three boxes of these and try to snack on them sparingly so I don't run out too fast. It is the sweetest option, and I love sweets. I appreciate how the caramel does not overpower the chocolate or coconut, and this is the softest cookie available.

Gabe's notes: It was one of my go-to buys when my little sister sold girl scout cookies. The toasted coconut really brings together the flavors of the vanilla, chocolate and caramel.

Mateo's notes: I love caramel, but this cookie was super sweet for me. Give it to 7-year-old me, and I will eat the whole box in one sitting. According to the local Girl Scout council, this was one of the top three cookies in 2023.

#5 Pick: Peanut Butter Patties/ Tagalongs

Alana's notes: This is a Reese's cup with the crunchy part of a Kit Kat bar. I recommend eating this after letting it freeze, because that is the best way to eat it.

Gabe's notes: It's like a chocolate-covered version of our #1 pick, the Peanut Butter Sandwich. The chocolate may have been too much for me.

Mateo's notes: Didn't mind it but wasn't wowed by it. If you love chocolate and peanut butter then this is defiantly for you. According to the local Girl Scout council, this was one of the top three cookies in 2023.

#6 Pick: Adventurefuls

Alana's notes: I did not like this one. It promised a brownie, and all I got was caramel and a bitter chocolate crunch. The caramel is too overpowering for me on this one.

Gabe's notes: Though I liked the crunch of the the cookie base, the caramel in the middle was too sweet for me.

Mateo's notes: I love a good chocolate cookie and this didn't disappoint. I liked the how caramel center breaks up the brownie flavor of the cookie and will defiantly be buy more boxes of this one.

#7 Pick: Lemonades

Alana's notes: This is another one of my yearly order. My partner and I enjoy a good lemon dessert, and this hits the mark. It also has icing on the bottom, which lessens the crunch factor (and I approve of that). It is reminiscent of Fruit Loop cereal, so that's a nice bit of nostalgia.

Gabe's notes: I'm not a fan of fruit flavored desserts or just lemon in pastries. I'll add lemon to any savory dish but not with sweet. The only reason it's not on the bottom for me is because of my complete dislike of mint.

Mateo's notes: I don't mind a lemon cookie. Wasn't overpowering and tasty and reminded me of the Fruit Loop cereal which brought back some great memories.

#8 Pick: Thin Mints

Editors notes: The cookies were not put in the freezer or refrigerators prior to the tasting.

Alana's notes: I know, I know. Who would dare put Thin Mints at the bottom of the list? Thin Mints are like the Dallas Cowboys of cookies. They are lauded as America's Team/cookie, but how much of that fanfare is simply because you were told to love it? There could be delicious chocolate and mint pairings, but this is not one of them for me.

Gabe's notes: Not a fan of mint so I skipped this cookie.

Mateo's notes: This has been my go-to cookie for years and I am not ashamed to say I would eat a whole box in one sitting. I will definitely reiterate that they are best served frozen. According to the local Girl Scout council, this was also one of the top three cookies in 2023.

