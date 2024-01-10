JSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after fight inside home in Golden Glades neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to an argument that killed a man and injured another.

Detectives said that at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home on Macapa Road to calls about a fight. Upon arrival, a man was located with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for treatment.

When officers searched the residence, they located another man suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was found at the home.

Detectives from JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are working with the State Attorney’s Office to conduct an investigation. They are searching the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

