JSO: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting in Panama Park

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting on East 61st Street.

According to detectives, at around 8:19 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to calls about an individual being shot. Upon arrival at the scene, they learned that two men had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives determined that the men were brought to the hospital by a person from the Panama Park neighborhood.

Life-saving measures were taken on both men, but one of them did succumb to his injuries.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the scene with the help of the State Attorney’s Office. Detectives are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. Anyone wishing to give a tip and remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

