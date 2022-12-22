JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured on West 60th Street early Thursday morning.

According to detectives, at approximately 1:17 a.m., officers responded and located two men with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. One man was transported to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other man was treated at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that someone fired multiple gunshots into a residence, striking the victims. The unknown suspects were seen fleeing the area in a dark blue SUV.

Violent Crime detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.com or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

