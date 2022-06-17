JSO: 21-year-old already in jail for attempted murder charged in 2019 shooting death

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that officers have made an arrest in a murder investigation from 2019.

According to JSO, on July 24, 2019, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at West 12th and Prospect Street, where a man was found shot multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly three years later an arrest has been made. Daishawn Brown, 21, is charged with murder. According to court records, Brown was already in jail for an unrelated shooting in 2020 for which he is charged with attempted murder.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories