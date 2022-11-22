JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August.

Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.

JSO Homicide Team 5 and crime scene detectives were notified and conducted their respective investigations. It was determined that foul play was involved in the victim’s death, and through investigative efforts, two persons of interest were developed.

The two suspects, 28-year-old Ricoh Tru-Love Stinson and 22-year-old Cameron Stewart, were identified and subsequently found in Louisiana. With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the suspects were apprehended in New Orleans and extradited back to Jacksonville.

Both suspects have been charged with second degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft auto.

