JSO arrests man in Ciel Apartments homicide case, five months later

A man was arrested for a murder that happened back in January at a southside apartment complex.

Action News Jax first told you when police responded to Ciel apartments for a traffic crash, which turned into a homicide investigation.

“I’m ecstatic,” Ciel resident Shakira Young said.

It’s been a worrisome five months for residents like Young.

Back in January, police said a man was shot dead in the parking lot while riding his motorcycle.

Family identified him as Mark Ott.

By phone, Ott’s fiancée said it’s been difficult without him.

“It’s almost just been like a shock to the system and then it kind of hits that he’s never coming home again, and it’s just really hard to swallow that,” she said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Mervin Flaherty for second-degree murder.

“I feel safe because my address was out there. So I’m happy, very excited,” Young said.

The arrest report said he was already at the pretrial detention facility for another unrelated crime.

Documents we uncovered show Flaherty was arrested March 14 on several felony charges, including arson, burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

That report stated Flaherty broke into a home, lit a blanket on fire, and threatened to kill the woman who lived there.

Now he’s facing the additional murder charge for the shooting at Ciel, along with a co-defendant who is accused of driving the car involved in the homicide.

The arrest report lists Corey Simms Jr. as the co-defendant.

Action News Jax told you when Simms was arrested a week later after the shooting for accessory after the fact. An arrest report said Simms was driving the car involved in the homicide.

Our Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said even though it appears there was a planned getaway car used in the shooting, it doesn’t mean it was premeditated.

“Frankly, you’d expect them to leave. You kill somebody, you commit a crime, you’re gonna leave. That is not the talisman for a first-degree murder charge,” Carson said.

Carson also said second-degree murder is typically a crime of passion.

“A depraved heart means that you fight with someone in a way that could easily result in their death,” Carson said.

The exact details surrounding the shooting have still not been released.

Flaherty’s next court date is June 22 on the first set of charges he faces from March.

Ott’s fiance said she’s relieved someone was arrested for the crime, but no amount of justice will bring him back.

She remembers him as a hardworking man dedicated to providing for his family.

“He was a wonderful, loving father, an amazing fiancé. We were just a really happy family together,” she said.

