JSO arrests Reginal Graves in connection to Friday shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting Friday evening.

On Friday, May 6, 2022, JSO responded to a shooting at 100 East 32nd St. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with a serious injury to her hip.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to conduct their respective investigations.

Detectives were able to quickly identify 24-year-old Reginal Graves as the primary suspect. Within hours of the original shooting, detectives and patrol officers were able to quickly locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Suspect Graves was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

#JSO has made an arrest in the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon on E. 32nd St. Reginal Graves has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. pic.twitter.com/dTBpkSCDbf — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 7, 2022

