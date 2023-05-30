JSO arrests suspect in deadly Downtown shooting

A man is now in custody, charged with a deadly shooting on Memorial Day in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Quincy McFadden Cromer for the crime.

Police say Cromer, 35, shot a man several times on the 600 block of West Ashley Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Coast Guard looking for man who fell overboard from cruise ship off Jacksonville coast

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.