JSO asking for community’s help identifying suspect in sexual battery against teen

JSO is turning to the community for help identifying a man they say targeted two young girls in the past several weeks.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was walking near Chaffee and Old Plank roads when a red SUV reportedly approached her from behind. Police say the girl told them the driver tried to lure her into his car.

JSO says she described the car as a red 4-door SUV; possibly a Mazda CX-5. Police say there may have been a dent on the front corner of the driver’s side.

“That’s very alarming especially with it being so close to home,” Zerlina Davis said. The second incident happened in her neighborhood. Police say a red SUV reportedly drove past a 16-year-old girl before turning around and approaching her.

JSO says when the girl tried to leave, the suspect grabbed her and forced her into the car. According to police, she said she couldn’t get out because the passenger door was missing the handle.

Police say the teen was taken to a park where the suspect sexually battered her. “It’s very disturbing, it’s very hurtful,” Davis said. “Knowing that’s someone’s child.”

Police say both victims described the suspect as tall, lean, and bi-racial with green eyes and a deep voice. According to police, the victims said he has a dragon and roses tattooed on his left arm.

Davis shared this message for the suspect: “Go ahead and turn yourself in. You may as well turn yourself in before it gets ugly.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.





