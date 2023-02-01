JSO is asking the community for help in search for robbery suspect

On Jan. 15, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery on 2300 Edgewood Avenue West.

Through JSO’s investigation, they revealed the picture of a male pointing a gun and demanding money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

