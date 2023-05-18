JSO asking help to identify suspect in battery on a person 65 or older

On Fri., May 5, officers responded to the area of 15000 Cape Drive, on Jacksonville’s Northside, in response to calls about a reported battery.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigation revealed the pictured suspect was in the area going door to door attempting to solicit work from multiple residents.

The victim encountered the suspect and asked him to leave the area after multiple complaints from neighbors.

The suspect became angry and began yelling and cussing at the victim. That’s when the suspect struck the victim in the face with his fist and ran from the area.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO is asking anyone with information leading to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked call in at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories