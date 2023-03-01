JSO asks the community to help identify suspects involved in an armed robbery

Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office responded to an invasion robbery in 9300 of 103rd street.

JSO investigated that three male suspects entered the home while the victims were inside the house.

One of the suspects held the victims at gun point while the other two were taking out property from the home.

During the robbery, one of the suspects intentionally shoots a dog in the snout while they were in the kennel.

JSO encourages the community to contact them if they know any information.

“If you know who the pictured suspect is, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.” - Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Plane crashes on top of landing runway in St. Augustine Airport

Read: 2 young men dead, suspect in custody after shooting at apartment Caroline Square

Read: FHP: Man in critical condition after rollover crash in St. Johns County

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.