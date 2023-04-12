JSO: Body found in Moncrief Creek by Norwood neighborhood, death suspicious

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported locating a body inside Moncrief Creek near in a Norwood neighborhood at 800 Gardenia Ln. The death has been labeled as suspicious.

According to JSO, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Patrol Officers responded to the 800 block of Gardenia Ln. in reference to a body that was located in the creek behind a home.

The JSO dive team was contacted and assisted with recovering the discovered victim.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene units are on-scene conducting an initial investigation.

The death of the victim was labeled as suspicious. Police will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Officers report after the initial inspection to not find scratches, gunshots, or stab wounds. The body was also reportedly inside the water for a prolonged period of time.

We encourage anyone with any information to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. They can also provide information at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

