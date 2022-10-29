JSO: Body found near apartment complex with at least one gunshot wound

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 7 a.m. this morning patrol officers were dispatched to the Saddle Brook Landing Apartments in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, an officer located a male in his late 20′s with at least one gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives, and the Medical Examiner Investigator are on the scene and are completing a detailed investigation. JSO is also working on the scene with the State Attorney’s Office.

There are no suspects or witnesses confirmed at this time.

The deceased victim will be transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors. JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

