JSO: Body found in river in suspicious death on 17000 North Main St.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation after finding a body in a river on 17000 North Main St.

The body has been stated to be of a woman, with the age range has been stated between 20 to 40 years old.

The body has not yet been identified.

Officers are not sure how long the body had been in the water and have labeled the death as suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details are released.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.